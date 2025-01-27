IF/THEN Adds Second Performance; John Owen-Jones Joins the Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A second performance has been added for the staged concert production of If/Then starring Kerry Ellis, which will now take place on Monday 17th February. Musical theatre legend John Owen-Jones will also join the cast for IF/THEN, the hit musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey.

With tickets now on general sale, the second show will have a strong focus on accessibility with BSL interpretation. This is a huge and important commitment for a stage concert and shows the producer’s desire for the production to be as inclusive as possible.

John Owen-Jones is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. Alongside his extensive credits, he is also a successful recording artist and has performed in musicals such as The Great British Bake Off Musical and La Cage aux Folles. He joins the cast in the role of Stephen.

The concert version stars Adam Garcia as Josh, Kerry Ellis as Elizabeth, and David Hunter as Lucas.

Two-time Olivier Award nominee, Adam Garcia’s distinguished career spans stage and screen; he is known for his standout performances in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Coyote Ugly and The Serpent Queen. His extensive theatre credits also include 42nd Street, Wicked and Saturday Night Fever, while his film career features notable roles in Kangaroo Jack and Riding in Cars with Boys.

Kerry Ellis is renowned for her performances in Wicked, Anything Goes, We Will Rock You and Les Misérables, as well as her highly successful recording career. This will be the first time Garcia and Ellis have shared the stage since their performances in the original West End run of Wicked.

The final leading man will be played by critically acclaimed David Hunter, following his celebrated performances in multi-award-winning West End productions such as Waitress, Kinky Boots, and The Time Traveller’s Wife.

Joining the leads is a remarkable cast, including Olivier-award nominated Preeya Kalidas (Bombay Dreams, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, West End) as Kate, and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver, Leeds Playhouse; Christmas Carol, Old Vic Theatre) as Anne. Carl Man (Wicked, UK and Ireland Tour; Death Note, West End) will play David and Joni Ayton-Kent (Priscilla The Party, Here at Outernet; Dead Hot, Amazon) will be Elena.

The ensemble line-up features Christian Maynard (Miss Saigon, Sheffield Theatres; & Juliet, West End) and Kayleigh Thadani (Crazy for You, Chichester Festival Theatre/West End; Cats, UK Tour). As well as Lauren Hall (Mamma Mia!, West End; Sister Act, West End) and Sario Solomon (Grease, UK and Ireland Tour; Pacific Overtures, Menier Chocolate Factory). Completing the cast are M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac (Hairspray, UK Tour; The Book for Mormon, West End/UK and European Tour) and Danny Becker (Chicago, UK Tour; Disney’s Frozen the Musical, West End).

This is the first time UK audiences will have the chance to experience the celebrated musical - presented in a staged concert format. The production will be directed by acclaimed award-winning West End director Bill Buckhurst (101 Dalmatians The Musical; Sister Act; The Time Traveller's Wife). The musical staging is by Olivier Award nominee Alistair David (Kiss Me, Kate, Show Boat), with music direction by acclaimed Michael England (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables).

IF/THEN follows Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after twelve years, ready to rebuild her life in the wake of a recent divorce. Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Elizabeth faces a choice that will send her down two parallel paths, each leading to a radically different future. On her first day back, she reconnects with Lucas, an old friend, and meets Kate, her vibrant new neighbour. Lucas invites her to join him in the world of activism, while Kate offers a lighter diversion—coffee, music, and the temptation of a charismatic guitarist nearby. As the story unfolds, audiences follow Elizabeth’s journey along these parallel lives, exploring how every decision, no matter how small, shapes the course of destiny.

There will be limited meet and greet tickets with Kerry Ellis and Tom Kitt on sale in line with the dates below. This will be an exclusive opportunity for fans to meet her in person following the performance.

