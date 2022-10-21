Hot Chip To Headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope Festival 2023

British electronic-pop legends Hot Chip will headline the fourth edition of Kaleidoscope Festival, which takes place at Alexandra Palace on Saturday 15 July 2023. Early-bird tickets go on sale at midday on Monday 24 October from kaleidoscope-festival.com

Hot off the back of four nights at O2 Academy Brixton and the release of their critically-acclaimed eighth studio album Freakout/Release, Hot Chip will bring their inimitable live sound and energy to the festival's home, high on the hill in North London, with its breath-taking panoramic views across the city. Their set will provide the climax to the one-day festival, following on from a line-up of live music, DJs and comedy from across the capital and beyond. Full line-up to be announced in due course.

Simon Fell, Kaleidoscope Festival director, says: "I can't wait to see Hot Chip headline on our main stage. They're the perfect fit for the festival and I know this show will be something we won't forget, the sun setting over London on a warm July evening, and those Hot Chip sounds floating across the Park. Just what you need to get you through the winter.

Kaleidoscope is only in its fourth year but is already establishing itself as one of London's most exciting cultural events. Alongside legendary headliners, we'll be bringing a line-up of live music, all-star DJs, comedy, spoken word, plus a few surprises too.

In 2023 Alexandra Palace celebrates its 150th anniversary and I love that Hot Chip will be making a little bit of venue history at Kaleidoscope, as they'll become the first ever band to play all three music stages at the Palace: Theatre, Great Hall and now the Park. Bring on next year and join us for an unbeatable festival like no other."

Kaleidoscope 2023 will be the fourth staging of the festival. As with 2022, it will be the culmination of Alexandra Palace's summer season of outdoor live music, with a series of alfresco gigs on offer in the Palace's award-winning Park.

Tickets for Kaleidoscope are on sale at midday on Monday 24 October. For more information visit kaleidoscope-festival.com