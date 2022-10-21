Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hot Chip To Headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope Festival 2023

The performance is on Saturday 15 July 2023.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  
Hot Chip To Headline Ally Pally's Kaleidoscope Festival 2023

British electronic-pop legends Hot Chip will headline the fourth edition of Kaleidoscope Festival, which takes place at Alexandra Palace on Saturday 15 July 2023. Early-bird tickets go on sale at midday on Monday 24 October from kaleidoscope-festival.com

Hot off the back of four nights at O2 Academy Brixton and the release of their critically-acclaimed eighth studio album Freakout/Release, Hot Chip will bring their inimitable live sound and energy to the festival's home, high on the hill in North London, with its breath-taking panoramic views across the city. Their set will provide the climax to the one-day festival, following on from a line-up of live music, DJs and comedy from across the capital and beyond. Full line-up to be announced in due course.

Simon Fell, Kaleidoscope Festival director, says: "I can't wait to see Hot Chip headline on our main stage. They're the perfect fit for the festival and I know this show will be something we won't forget, the sun setting over London on a warm July evening, and those Hot Chip sounds floating across the Park. Just what you need to get you through the winter.

Kaleidoscope is only in its fourth year but is already establishing itself as one of London's most exciting cultural events. Alongside legendary headliners, we'll be bringing a line-up of live music, all-star DJs, comedy, spoken word, plus a few surprises too.

In 2023 Alexandra Palace celebrates its 150th anniversary and I love that Hot Chip will be making a little bit of venue history at Kaleidoscope, as they'll become the first ever band to play all three music stages at the Palace: Theatre, Great Hall and now the Park. Bring on next year and join us for an unbeatable festival like no other."

Kaleidoscope 2023 will be the fourth staging of the festival. As with 2022, it will be the culmination of Alexandra Palace's summer season of outdoor live music, with a series of alfresco gigs on offer in the Palace's award-winning Park.

Tickets for Kaleidoscope are on sale at midday on Monday 24 October. For more information visit kaleidoscope-festival.com



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Matt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' ResignationMatt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' Resignation
October 20, 2022

In response to PM Liz Truss resigning, political satirist Matt Forde (Spitting Image, British Scandal, The Last Leg, Have I Got News For You) has changed the title of his latest stand-up show to Goodbye Liz from Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right for the final two performances of his biggest tour to date at the Bloomsbury Theatre.
CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in DecemberCHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in December
October 20, 2022

Direct from a sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mischief today announces a one night only London performance of their new laugh-out-loud and thoughtful comedy CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE at The Other Palace on Monday 5 December at 7.30pm.
Photos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in LondonPhotos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London
October 20, 2022

All new production photos have been released for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London, booking until 2 July 2023.
THE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This DecemberTHE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This December
October 20, 2022

The Two Brewers Annual Adult Panto will this year be The Wizard of Poz: Defying Bigotry, presented by The Cabaret Geek, with a festive run at the popular Clapham cabaret venue from 7-9, 14-16 and 21-22 December 2022.  
THE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World ServiceTHE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World Service
October 20, 2022

Toby Jones, Harriet Walter and Noah Alexander to star in The Dark Is Rising from the BBC World Service, adapted by writer Robert Macfarlane and Complicité's Simon McBurney