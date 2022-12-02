Harry Hill and Steve Brown's Musical TONY! Comes to Leicester Square Theatre Ahead of UK Tour in 2023

Following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at Park Theatre this summer Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera], will run in London's West End at the Leicester Square Theatre from 15 April to 21 May. Following the West End limited season, the musical will tour the UK from 25 May to 29 July, including Tony Blair's previous constituency of Sedgefield, where it will play from 27 to 29 July in the Parish Hall, with further dates to be added.

The musical tells the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. Throw in a stellar cast of larger-than-life characters - Cherie Blair, Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell, Osama bin Laden, George W Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown - it's Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show and a musical like no other.

Please note: Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute, nor any other person featured in this production have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated with the production.

Harry Hill and Steve Brown said, "After the great response from audiences on its launch this summer, we're thrilled that TONY! is going on the road in 2023. It's a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere - and everyone in between - don't expect a history lesson - in our world Tony's born singing and dancing, Saddam Hussein is played as Groucho Marx and Gordon Brown occasionally turns into the Incredible Hulk - let's just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred! Tony hasn't yet replied to our invite to see the show, but we do hope he'll pop along to his old stomping ground of Sedgefield to give his verdict when we open there at the Parish Hall. Tony? If you're reading this we've put a couple of tickets in your name on the door."

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is directed by Peter Rowe, with set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Mark Dymock and choreography by Francesca Jaynes. The Park Theatre production of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is produced in the West End and on tour by Nicholson Green Productions.

Tour Dates

25 May - 3 June Guildford Yvonne Arnaud 01483 44 00 00

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk on sale

14 - 17 June Cardiff New Theatre 0343 310 0041

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk on sale

21 - 24 June Richmond Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond on sale

27 June - 1 July Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/Brighton on sale

3 - 8 July Bath Theatre Royal 01225 448844

Theatreroyal.org.uk on sale soon

11 - 15 July Chester Storyhouse 01244 409113

storyhouse.com on sale 5 December

18 - 22 July Malvern Festival Theatre 01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk on sale 5 December

24 - 26 July Darlington Hippodrome 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk on sale

27 - 29 July Sedgefield Parish Hall on sale details soon