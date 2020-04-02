Half Moon Theatre Offers Families Free Access to Children's Theatre Online

During this unprecedented time which has seen the closure of theatres, cinemas and schools, Half Moon Theatre in Limehose, East London, has launched Half Moon Theatre at Home, offering families around the world free access to children's theatre online.

Every Wednesday a new production for young people will be made available online at www.halfmoon.org.uk/live, alongside access to backstage interviews, production photos and information about how the shows were created.

Already available to watch are the award-nominated Boy's Don't, a Half Moon Presents and Papertale production for ages 8-12 and adults, plus our co-production with Tangled Feet of Butterflies, for ages 3-8.

Productions for young to be made available in the future include the award-winning What Once Was Ours, a co-production with Zest Theatre for ages 12+ and adults, from 8 April, plus our co-production with Tangled Feet of Need a Little Help for ages 2-7, from 15 April, with further titles to be announced.

Chris Elwell, Director of Half Moon, commented: "During this incredibly difficult time, we are delighted to be able to bring exciting and adventurous children's theatre to households right across the world. Technology can bring the cultural and creative world inside your home and we look forward to seeing how Half Moon Theatre at Home delights the community and provides a chance to continue to explore new horizons. I would like to thank the many theatre companies who have been so supportive of this new initiative, allowing audiences to enjoy theatre for young people whilst we're currently closed to the public."





