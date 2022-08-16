HOUSE OF FLAMENKA, A Brand New West End Dance Spectacular, Comes to the Peacock Theatre in September

House of Flamenka, a brand new West End dance spectacular, co-created and directed by dance legend Arlene Phillips, is a lavish, extravagant and sexy fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary dance.

Set in a fantasy world in the home of a goddess of music and dance whose passion is collecting beautiful objects, her most prized possessions being 20 extraordinary dancers and musicians, who perform solely for her pleasure.

With an eclectic soundtrack, the show is a passionate fusion of very distinctive forms, full of explosive choreography both Flamenco and contemporary.

Flamenco star Karen Ruimy leads an exceptional company of dancers from Madrid and the UK.

Creative team:

Co-created and Directed by Arlene Phillips

Co-created and Produced by Karen Ruimy

Choreography by James Cousins

Flamenco Choreography by Francisco Hidalgo

Karen Ruimy

An accomplished flamenco dancer, Karen Ruimy is the definition of multifaceted being a dancer, creative director and singer-songwriter. Her most recent show, 'When Jazz Meets Flamenco', a fusion of music, expression, dance & culture, premiered in a sold-out run at Lilian Baylis Studio. She previously performed and produced 'Flamen'ka' at Casino de Paris, 'Flamen'ka Nueva' at Folies Bergeres, 'Cabaret Flamen'ka' at La Cigale, Sangre and Riverside Studios which was directed and choreographed by Redha Benterifour.

Arlene Philips - Director

Arlene's prolific career credits include: Director: The Cher Show, Lord of the Dance, Saturday Night Fever, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, Hair at the London Palladium, EFX at the MGM Grand. Choreograper (Musical Theatre): Guys and Dolls (upcoming), Grease, Starlight Express, We Will Rock You, Saturday Night Fever, The Sound of Music, Wizard of Oz, Flashdance, Jackie The Musical, What's New Pussycat?, Joseph (USA), Jesus Christ Superstar (USA).



James Cousins - Choreography

James is a choreographer, director and artistic director of his eponymous dance company, James Cousins Company, which has toured nationally and internationally to critical acclaim since 2013. In theatre James was co-director and movement director on The Book of Dust (Bridge Theatre); associate director on The Cher Show (UK Tour, dir. Arlene Phillips) and Bach and Sons (Bridge Theatre, dir. Nick Hytner); and associate movement director on A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bridge Theatre, dir. Nick Hytner). In 2023 James will be associate director and choreographer on a new production of Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre. James was the inaugural winner of the New Adventures Choreographer Award, selected by Matthew Bourne for his 'refreshing desire to entertain' and the resulting production Within Her Eyes is currently on the GCSE Dance

syllabus in England.

Francisco Hidalgo - Flamenco Choreography

Hidalgo was born in Algodonales, Cádiz, in 1985 and he was trained in both Seville and Jerez by masters such as Manolo Marín and Pilar Ortega. This is how he developed a unique and personal language that meets his own need for expression. In addition, he was inspired by great artists of the flamenco scene, such as La Paquera de Jerez: In 2008, he was awarded the Premio Nacional Anilla la Gitana de Ronda and, in 2010 he won Second Prize at the Festival Internacional del Cante de las Minas de la Unión.