HAMLET Extends Run in the West End and Reveals Full Cast

Performances run Saturday 30 September 2023 – Saturday 17 February 2024.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 1 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 2 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

HAMLET Extends Run in the West End and Reveals Full Cast

A 6 week extension has been announced for the West End transfer of Maggie O'Farrell's Hamnet, adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi) and directed by Erica Whyman. 

Also announced today is the full West End cast. Joining the company are Gabriel Akuwudike (Bartholomew), Phoebe Campbell (Susanna), Mhairi Gayer (Tilly/Caterina/Landlady) and Liza Sadovy (Mary). Reprising their roles from the RSC's Stratford-upon-Avon run are Sarah Belcher (Joan), Will Brown (Burbage/Father John), Ajani Cabey (Hamnet), Frankie Hastings (Eliza/Customer), Karl Haynes (Ned), Alex Jarrett (Judith), Madeleine Mantock (Agnes Hathaway), Hannah McPake (Jude), Tom Varey (William Shakespeare) and Peter Wight (John/Will Kempe), Haydn Burke and Faye Campbell complete the cast as off-stage understudies. 

The production had a sell-out run in Stratford-upon-Avon, breaking box office records at the RSC's Swan Theatre and will open to the biggest advance of any production at the Garrick Theatre. Previews begin on 30 September, with press night on 18 October and booking until 17 February 2024. 

Warwickshire, 1582. Agnes Hathaway, a natural healer, meets the Latin tutor, William Shakespeare. Drawn together by powerful but hidden impulses, they create a life together and make a family. 

As William moves to London to discover his place in the world of theatre, Agnes stays at home to raise their three children but she is the constant presence and purpose of his life.

When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born.

The production will feature Set and Costume Design by Tom Piper, Lighting by Prema Mehta, Music by Oğuz Kaplangi, Sound Design by Simon Baker, Movement by Ayse Tashkiran, Dramaturgy by Pippa Hill, Fights by Kate Waters and Casting by Amy Ball CDG.

Hamnet has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide and was named both Waterstones Book of the Year and winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2020. The novel also saw Maggie O'Farrell named the winner of the 2020 Women's Prize for Fiction; the UK's most prestigious annual book award celebrating and honouring fiction written by women. As the No. 1 Sunday Times Bestseller in 2021, Hamnet was shortlisted for the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction (2021) and British Book awards 'Fiction Book of the Year' (2021). 

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
The Charlie Kristensen Foundation Hosts Theres No Place Like Home Concert Hosted By Jodie Photo
The Charlie Kristensen Foundation Hosts 'There's No Place Like Home' Concert Hosted By Jodie Prenger

To celebrate the launch of The Charlie Kristensen Foundation, join Charlie - the 13-year-old multi-award-winning anti-bullying campaigner, stage and screen actor and presenter of #MusicalChairs online chat show - and his West End friends for a sensational evening of performances in There’s No Place Like Home at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, on Sunday 22 October 2023 at 7.30pm.  

2
Free Tickets Released For TRIBE at the Young Vic Photo
Free Tickets Released For TRIBE at the Young Vic

Free tickets are released today for Tribe, a Young Vic Taking Part and Beth Centre (Women in Prison) production, written by Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Blues for an Alabama Sky) and the company from the Beth Centre (Women in Prison) and directed by TD. Moyo (Chicken Burger and Chips). Tribe explores and celebrates the power and vulnerability of sisterhood and is a love letter to the families we choose.

3
Full Details Revealed For Sir Time Rices BBC Maestro Course Photo
Full Details Revealed For Sir Time Rice's BBC Maestro Course

Following the announcement earlier this year that Sir Tim Rice will be adding his name to BBC Maestro’s platform of world-class experts, full course details are now available for Writing and Performing Musical Theatre.

4
Review: CHINEKE! PERFORMS BEETHOVEN’S FOURTH SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: CHINEKE! PERFORMS BEETHOVEN’S FOURTH SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall

Founded in 2015, the Chineke! Orchestra made its Proms debut in the 2017 season and has been a regular feature of various festivals and concert series ever since; it is currently a resident orchestra at the Southbank Centre. Chineke!’s motto (“Championing change and celebrating diversity in classical music”) is reflected in both the make-up of their orchestra and the variety of compositions featured in this Prom - from Valerie Coleman all the way back to Joseph Haydn.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You