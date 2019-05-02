HAIRSPRAY Will Tour Again in 2020-21

Producers, Mark Goucher and Matthew Gale confirmed today that his smash hit production of Hairspray will go out on tour again in 2020. The tour will visit Manchester, Bradford, Blackpool, Northampton, Aylesbury, Birmingham, Glasgow and Liverpool, with further locations to be announced soon. The tour will extend into 2021 and follows two extremely successful tours in 2015/16 and 2017/18.

On-sale dates and further updates will be available in due course via the website: http://www.hairsprayuktour.com/

Featuring the iconic music and lyrics by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this much-loved musical comedy is choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie with direction from Paul Kerryson.

It's Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV. Tracy's audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards. The production opened in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre in 2007 and won four Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. Proving to be an international success, Hairspray has also opened in South Africa, Japan, South Korea, China and Dubai. Following the musical's phenomenal success on stage, a film of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and James Marsden.

Director: Paul Kerryson

Choreographer: Drew McOnie

Lighting Designer: Philip Gladwell

Sound Designer: Ben Harrison





