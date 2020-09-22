Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAIRSPRAY Cast Will Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

The performance will take place on Saturday, 27 September at 8pm. 

Sep. 22, 2020  

The London cast of Hairspray will perform on Britain's Got Talent this weekend, London Theatre Direct reports.

The West End revival is currently set to open on 22 April 2021 at the London Coliseum.

The cast includes Michael Ball reprising his role as Edna Turnblad, as well as Paul Merton in his West End debut as Wilbur Turnblad, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

Learn more about Hairspray at https://www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk/.


