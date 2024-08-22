Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical I WISH YOU WELL Will Transfer to the Criterion Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a successful stint at the Underbelly at this year's Edinburgh Fringe and with a run of positive reviews in its tracks, the musical comedy of the Hollywood court case that had the internet gripped in 2023 will come to the West End from Wednesday 11 September 2024.

I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical is a four-hander that tells the (mostly) true story of the campest celebrity trial in history: Gwyneth vs Terry. Packed full of iconic moments, the questions about Taylor Swift, and the now famous whisper of 'I Wish You Well' – this is a fast-paced parody that sounds as good as Gwyneth's candles smell.

Having wowed critics at the Fringe, the full cast will continue in their roles for I Wish You Well at the Criterion Theatre this autumn. This includes X factor star Diana Vickers (Dial M for Murder) as Gwyneth, Marc Antolin (Quiz) as Terry, Tori Allen-Martin (Wild About You) as Kristin and Idriss Kargbo (Wicked) as Judge Jude.

Academy Award winner, bone-broth drinker and devastating downhill skier Gwyneth Paltrow has arrived in a snoozy Utah courtroom ready to defend her legacy.

I Wish You Well: The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical is directed by Shiv Rabheru, music and lyrics by Rick Pearson, book with additional lyrics by Roger Dipper and choreography by Arlene Phillips. Musical direction by Debbi Clarke with associate director and choreographer Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, design by David Shield, lighting design by Alex Lewer, sound design by Dan Samson and casting by Seth Mason CDG. On guitar is Dominic Barker and drums is Joel Mulley-Goodbarne. Originally commissioned by Ben Lockwood

The world premiere of I Wish You Well was one of four productions produced by Paul Taylor-Mills at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024. With Come Dine with Me The Musical and SILENCE! The Musical now set to play at the Turbine Theatre this September/October and Rob Madge's joyous, chaotic Olivier nominated autobiographical show My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) continues its UK Tour.

