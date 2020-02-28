Guests Sir Ian McKellen And Mark Gatiss Announced For AUTHORS ON STAGE At National Theatre

Fane and The National Theatre are delighted to announce that Elizabeth Day will interview critically acclaimed actor, writer and producer Mark Gatiss and that actor and activist Sir Ian McKellen will interview Armistead Maupin, alongside the already announced event which will see Sir Michael Parkinson interviewed by his son Mike, as part of Authors on Stage at the Lyttelton Theatre.

Elizabeth Day interviews Mark Gatiss: How to Fail LIVE

Wednesday 11 March

How To Fail is Elizabeth Day's chart-topping podcast and bestselling book based on the simple premise that understanding why we fail ultimately makes us stronger.

The award-winning author and journalist will take to the Lyttelton stage, with guest Mark Gatiss, for a brilliantly funny, painfully honest and insightful celebration of the things that haven't gone quite right.

There will also be the opportunity to ask Elizabeth your own questions about turning crisis into clarity for an uplifting and reassuring evening about learning from our mistakes and not being afraid.

An Evening with Armistead Maupin interviewed by Sir Ian McKellen

Wednesday 18 March

Armistead Maupin has been blazing a trail through US popular culture since the 1970s, when his seminal and ground-breaking series Tales of the City was first published as a column in the San Francisco Chronicle. The novel series has been taking the literary world by storm ever since and was recently adapted by Netflix into a critically acclaimed new series starring Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Ellen Page.

Off the back of his hugely successful 2019 tour, the bestselling author and beloved LGBT activist will recount his favourite tales from the past four decades in conversation with Sir Ian McKellen, offering his own engaging observations on society and the world we inhabit.

An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson

Wednesday 19 March

Live on stage and in conversation with his son Mike, An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson will celebrate the life and career of a man who has interviewed over 2000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, this event is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at Sir Michael Parkinson's remarkable journey from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs, whilst reliving the best moments from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

Tickets for Authors on Stage are available via The National Theatre website www.nationaltheatre.org.uk





