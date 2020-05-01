Guest Blog: Rob Watt On The Theatre Centre's New Online Writing Course

Rob Watt

Emma Rees and I started as Executive Director and Artistic Director respectively at Theatre Centre about four months ago. We never thought, as did the rest of us, that a pandemic was going to radically shift the way we worked and lived our lives; it certainly wasn't in the job description.

Theatre Centre is nearly 70 years old, and while that may mean we would be considered at risk in the current circumstances, we are actually a strong, resilient and adaptable company; we are still open and making work. We are in a lucky but precarious position, and want to support as many young people, artists, teachers and communities as possible.

Students, parents and teachers are all having to adapt in ways not seen before: home schooling, Zoom lessons, cancelled exams, free school meals shifted. It's not easy, and we wanted to be useful in some small way. In the short term, we have created an eight-week online writing course led by awesome professional writers, which can be used to support distance learning.

In strange times like this, it's important that there is space to pause and reflect, which is why we have created a journal for young people. Spanning over 12 weekly chapters, it gives space and ideas of how to reflect and make sense of the current circumstances. We are keeping our ears open and listening to make sure that we can be useful in other ways to schools, students and teachers.

As a company, we have also had to adapt: how we hold meetings, how information is distributed. I even held a three-day script development session for Birds and Bees, our new touring show, with the writer, sound designer and four actors over Zoom. It worked - it wasn't as wholesome as being in the room with them all, but we still were able to explore the script and characters. There was something missing, though - the nuances of being in a space with a group of people, the way bodies move, the silences, all things that I took for granted.

The Theatre Centre's Journal

If I'm honest, I am worried for the future; worried about how our industry will survive; worried that we won't take this opportunity to truly adapt and evolve. As a nation and an industry, we need to acknowledge the pain and loss of this extraordinary moment, but look forward to the new normal and make sense of it. Green shoots sprout from burnt forests and all that - we are just going to have to make sure we move forward with grace and openness.

What this odd moment has taught me is that human connection is paramount for survival. The isolation many of us are experiencing is the lived experience of many marginalised communities. We are not a species that can survive in isolation, divided. We crave connection and contact, moments of coming together in unison. So, let's remember to truly to connect with as many people as we can whenever and whatever comes next.

Who knows what the world will look like when we emerge from quarantine, but what I am certain about is that there will be many stories trying to make sense of it.

If you think Theatre Centre can help you, then we are listening.

Find out more about Theatre Centre here

