Guest Blog: EDINBURGH 2024: Sean Alexander on 1 MOMENT IN TIME

Capturing the Magic of Life's Defining Moments: My Journey to "1 Moment in Time" at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

We all experience “moments in time” - those pivotal events that shape our lives and leave an indelible mark on us. Whether it's the loss of a loved one, a life-changing decision or witnessing an iconic historical event, these moments define who we are. They can unite us, challenge us and sometimes even divide us. But above all, they remind us of the fleeting nature of time and the importance of savouring every precious moment.

As a professional magician and illusionist for the past 27 years, I've been fascinated by the concept of time and how we perceive it. Magic, in many ways, is about manipulating time - slowing it down, speeding it up or making it disappear altogether. My new show, 1 Moment in Time, premiering at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, explores these themes through a blend of powerful storytelling and mesmerising magic.

The idea for this show came to me back in 2016. I wanted to create a piece that wasn't just entertaining but also thought-provoking - a show that would make audiences reflect on the importance of time. However, it wasn't until a deeply personal experience in 2017 that the concept truly took shape. A defining moment occurred in my life, affecting not just me but my entire family. This experience was profound and eye-opening, making the message of the show even more poignant and urgent. It became clear that this performance had to be about more than just magic; it had to be about real, meaningful moments that resonate with everyone.

Fast forward to 2024, and the world has changed in countless ways. Amidst these changes, 1 Moment in Time has evolved into a full-length show that I believe captures the essence of our collective and individual journeys. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with its rich history of diverse and innovative performances, is the perfect stage for this show. It's a festival I've always dreamed of being a part of, but I knew that my debut had to be with something authentic and heartfelt. This show is my most personal and, I believe, my best work yet.

One of the key elements of 1 Moment in Time is the exploration of life's mysterious synchronicities - those seemingly coincidental events that can feel almost magical. Over the years, I've noticed that when I open myself up to these experiences, they happen more frequently. It's as if the universe is speaking in a language of its own, filled with signs and symbols. Some of these synchronicities are subtle, while others are so astonishing that they make me stop and think, “Wow, did that really just happen?” These moments often feel like magic in the truest sense, a kind of everyday enchantment that we can all experience if we're attentive.

In the show, I share some of these uncanny synchronicities through my magic. Magic, to me, is more than just tricks and illusions; it's a powerful medium for storytelling. It allows me to express complex ideas and emotions in a way that resonates with people on a deep level. Through the illusions, I aim to illustrate the unpredictable nature of life and how, despite the chaos, there are moments of profound beauty and connection. These moments remind us that time, while fleeting, is filled with opportunities for wonder and awe.

I'm particularly excited about bringing 1 Moment in Time to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe because it's not just a magic show - it's an experience. It's an invitation for the audience to join me on a journey through the highs and lows of life, to reflect on their own defining moments and to recognise the magic in their everyday lives. The show is a celebration of the human spirit, resilience and the often unnoticed but deeply felt magic that surrounds us.

As I prepare to share this show with you, I feel a mixture of excitement and gratitude. I'm grateful for the opportunity to connect with audiences on such a personal level and to share a piece of my heart through my art. 1 Moment in Time is more than just a performance; it's a reminder to cherish the moments that matter, to embrace the unexpected and to find joy in the journey.

1 Moment in Time runs from 2 to 24 August (no performance on 11 August) at theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.





