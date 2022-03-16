Giles Terera Will Lead Concert of THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK at the Sondheim Theatre in June

A special one-off concert has been announced for THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK at the Sondheim Theatre on Monday 20 June 2022. THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK has a book and lyrics by John Dempsey and music by Dana P. Rowe, based on the novel by John Updike and the Warner Brothers motion picture. Maria Friedman will direct with musical staging by Stephen Mear. Olivier Award-winning actor Giles Terera will star as Darryl Van Horne. This will be the first time the musical has been seen in London since it originally played at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2000, transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2001. Tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday 17 March.

Further all-star casting is to be announced.

The Witches of Eastwick tells the tale of the people of the little town of Eastwick. It is a town where everyone knows everything about everyone else, and it is presided over by the indomitable Felicia Gabriel. Bored with their small town lives, three women - Alexandra (Alex), Sukie, and Jane--share a desire for "all manner of man in one man" to provide excitement and variety. That man arrives, literally in a flash, in the devil-like form of Darryl Van Horne. Darryl seduces the women and teaches them powers, which they never knew they had.

Cameron Mackintosh said "I'm really thrilled that Jack Maple is conjuring up the wickedly funny WITCHES OF EASTWICK again, for one night only in concert with a glorious cast at the Sondheim Theatre. It has always been one of my favourite scores, which I'm very much looking forward to hearing in its full splendour."

Maria Friedman said "I'm so incredibly excited to be revisiting Eastwick after all these years. To be reunited with the fantastic Stephen Mear and to have the opportunity to bring this beloved musical back to London, and at the simply stunning Sondheim Theatre, for one night only is an absolute thrill and I can't wait to get started."

Giles Terera MBE is an award-winning actor, musician and writer. He is best known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in the London production of the award-winning musical Hamilton, for which he won the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Giles's other work on stage includes Rosmersholm, The Tempest, Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, 125th Street, Rent (West End); Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Hamlet, Death and the King's Horseman, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other, Troilus and Cressida, Candide, Honk! (National Theatre); The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare's Globe/international tour); The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Donmar Warehouse); Pure Imagination - The Songs of Lesley Bricusse (St. James's); King John (Shakespeare's Globe/UK tour); The Ratpack (West End/international tour); Jailhouse Rock (Theatre Royal Plymouth/West End); The Tempest (RSC) and Generations of the Dead (Young Vic). As a writer, his theatre work includes The Meaning of Zong (Bristol Old Vic), The Ballad of Soho Jones (St. James') and Black Matter (Crazy Coqs). Giles was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to theatre.

The winner of three Olivier Awards and an Evening Standard Award, Maria Friedman is one of Britain's most successful and acclaimed Musical Theatre actresses. Maria starred in the original West End production of The Witches of Eastwick as Sukie alongside Lucie Arnaz as Alex and Joanna Riding as Jane. Her many other West End acting credits include Passion, Ragtime, Merrily We Roll Along, Blues in the Night, Chicago, The Woman in White and, most recently, she played Golde in the Olivier Award-winning Trevor Nunn production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Playhouse Theatre. Maria won over a whole new audience when she joined the cast of long-running soap EastEnders, playing Elaine Peacock. In 2013, Maria made her directorial debut at the Menier Chocolate Factory with a production of Stephen Sondheim's musical Merrily We Roll Along. After a series of 5-star reviews, the Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical and a sell-out extended run, it transferred to the West End and played Boston. In 2014, it won the Olivier for Best Musical Revival. It was recently announced that Maria will stage Old Friends, a celebration of the work of Stephen Sondheim at the Sondheim Theatre, with Matthew Bourne in May, as well as an Off-Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe as part of New York Theatre Workshop's 2022/23 season.

The multi award-winning Stephen Mear, is one of the world's most celebrated choreographers, with two Olivier Awards, an LA Drama Critics Circle Award, and a Helpmann Award. His theatre work includes Mary Poppins with co-choreographer Matthew Bourne (Prince Edward Theatre 2004 & 2019); Funny Girl and Guys and Dolls, as director/choreographer (Marigny Theatre); Guys and Dolls Concert, as director/choreographer (Royal Albert Hall); Chess (ENO); Sunset Boulevard (ENO and Broadway); On the Town (ENO and Théâtre du Châtelet); 42nd Street as director/choreographer (Théâtre du Châtelet); Singin' In The Rain (Grand Palais); City of Angels, The Vote and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (Donmar); White Christmas (Dominion Theatre and Curve, Leicester); Mack and Mabel, The Pajama Game, She Loves Me as director/choreographer, Amadeus, The Music Man, Funny Girl, How to Succeed In Business, Putting it Together and The Grapes of Wrath (Chichester Festival Theatre); Die Fledermaus (The Metropolitan Opera, New York) and The Little Mermaid (Broadway). Stephen will be choreographing Old Friends at the Sondheim Theatre this May.

John Dempsey wrote both the book and lyrics for Zombie Prom (Off Broadway & Germany), The Fix directed by Sam Mendes at the Donmar Warehouse (Olivier Award & Helen Hayes Award nominations) and lyrics for The Reluctant Dragon, A Country Christmas Carol, and the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. Plays include; One Miracle in a Lifetime (Ohio Arts Council Award), The World Today and The Greater Goode.

Dana P. Rowe wrote the music for Zombie Prom (Off Broadway & Germany) and The Fix, directed by Sam Mendes at the Donmar Warehouse (Olivier Award & Helen Hayes Award nominations). He also prepared the score for The Ballad of Bonnie & Clyde which premiered at the 2005 New York Musical Theater Festival as a featured production.

