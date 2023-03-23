Geraldine Alexander, Katie Buchholz, and More Cast in UK Revival Of Philip Ridley's LEAVES OF GLASS

Geraldine Alexander (Mrs Wilson in all three series of 'Bridgerton'), Katie Buchholz (The Jamie Lloyd Company's 'The Seagull', West End), Ned Costello ('The Clothes They Stood Up In', Nottingham Playhouse) and Joseph Potter (Philip Ridley's one-man 'Poltegeist, Arcola Theatre/Southwark Playhouse, OFFIE Award Winner Best Solo Performer) are to star in the first major revival of Philip Ridley's 'Leaves of Glass'.

Following its critically acclaimed premiere at Soho Theatre in 2007, master storyteller Philip Ridley's four-hander is a gripping narrative of memory, manipulation, and power - now regarded as a modern classic - returns for the first time in 16 years with a new production by longtime collaborators, Lidless Theatre.

East London. 2023. Steven has always tried to be a good person. He works hard. He looks after his family. But, suddenly, everyone starts accusing him of things. His wife accuses him of being unfaithful. His mother accuses him of being coercive. And his brother, Barry, accuses him of...what exactly? Barry won't say. Or can't. Or perhaps...Steven hasn't done anything at all.

Philip Ridley is one of the country's greatest living playwrights. His first play,' The Pitchfork Disney', changed the course of British drama.

'Leaves of Glass', directed by Max Harrison, will run at Park Theatre, London Thursday 11 May - Saturday 3 June. 'Leaves of Glass' will then tour to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (15 - 17 June) and Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre (10 - 16 July) with tickets going on sale soon.