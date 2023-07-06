Georgina Castle, Rebecca Lock, Nicholas Pound, Kim Ismay & Dermot Canavan to Return to ELF THE MUSICAL

Marking the 20th anniversary of the original release of the motion picture featuring Will Ferrell, a worldwide success that has since become a holiday perennial, the smash-hit musical adaptation of ELF returns to London’s Dominion Theatre for a second consecutive year for a strictly limited season from 15 November 2023 until 6 January 2024.

Reprising their roles are Georgina Castle (Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia) as Jovie, Rebecca Lock (The Phantom of the Opera, Avenue Q) as Emily Hobbs, Nicholas Pound (Cats, The Rocky Horror Show) as Santa, Kim Ismay (Wicked, Saturday Night Fever) as Debs and Dermot Canavan (Hairspray, Oklahoma!) as Store Manager. Further casting is to be announced, including new actors featured in the roles of Buddy and Walter Hobbs.

After a seven-year absence from the West End, ELF’s 2022 sold-out run at the Dominion was proof of the production’s public and critical success, facilitating its return in 2023 due to popular demand

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

This production will once again be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with choreography by Liam Steel, original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen and video design by Ian William Galloway. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting.

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.