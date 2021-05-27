Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gemma Sutton and Bronté Barbé Will Lead New Musical RIDE in the West End

Two semi-staged performances take place at the Garrick Theatre, Monday 21 June  at 3pm & 8pm.

May. 27, 2021  

'RIDE' transfers to the West End for two special semi-staged workshop performances starring Gemma Sutton and Bronté Barbé at the Garrick Theatre, Monday 21 June at 3pm & 8pm.

One woman. One bicycle. One hell of a story.

It's 1895 and Annie Londonderry has returned victorious to America, hailed as the first woman to ever cycle around the world. She's pioneering, she's plucky, and she's pitching her story to the New York World. But she can't do it alone. Joined at the eleventh hour by unwitting secretary Martha Smith, the two begin to share Annie's unbelievable adventures. But before long, the cracks begin to show, and Annie is forced to confront a past she'd rather leave unexplored.

The incredible true story of a young woman with big plans, and an even bigger imagination bursts into life in this new musical by JACK WILLIAMS (Music & Lyrics) and FREYA CATRIN SMITH (Book & Lyrics), who also co-directs with ADAM LENSON ('Public Domain', Vaudeville Theatre).

It stars GEMMA SUTTON ('Kate Draper' in 'Girl From the North Country' in the West End, 'Young Sally' in 'Follies' at the National Theatre, 'Charity' in 'Sweet Charity' at The Watermill) and BRONTE BARBE ('Ado Annie' in 'Oklahoma', Chichester Festival Theatre, and 'Carole King' in 'Beautiful', UK tour).

Tickets from £15.00
Duration: 75 minutes no interval
Age recommendation: 12+

Box office: 0330 333 4811
www.nimaxtheatres.com


