GHOST STORIES Will Return to the West End This Autumn

Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's supernatural sensation Ghost Stories will return to the West End. The Olivier Award-nominated show will return to London following it's first ever full UK tour, playing a limited 6 week season at the Peacock Theatre from Tuesday 30 September to Saturday 8 November 2025. A gala performance is scheduled for Wednesday 8 October 2025.

Tickets go on sale on general sale 10am Monday 24 March, with a presale to Sadler's Wells members from 10am Friday 21 March.



Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman say of the return of their celebrated terrifying tales to the West End: “We are delighted that Ghost Stories will be returning to scare the hell out of West End audiences after its first ever UK tour. It's an extraordinary thing for us that after fifteen years Ghost Stories is still going strong. It's so exciting to be able to share the screams, the laughs, the scares and the leap-out-of-your seat sensory-experience of the ninety-minute thrill ride that Ghost Stories is.”

Ghost Stories has been making audiences across the country leap out of their seats on its first ever UK tour since January. It is currently playing Woking's New Victoria Theatre, before visits to Edinburgh, Festival Theatre; Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre; Glasgow, Theatre Royal; Norwich, Theatre Royal; Newcastle, Theatre Royal; Nottingham, Theatre Royal; Southend, Cliffs Pavilion; Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre; Belfast, Grand Opera House; Leicester, Curve Theatre; Wycombe, Swan Theatre; Southampton, Mayflower Theatre; Brighton, Theatre Royal; Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn; Malvern, Malvern Theatres and Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre.

Ghost Stories was last seen in the West End in 2019 at the Ambassadors's Theatre, after a celebrated run at the Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith.



When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

