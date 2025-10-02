GARRY STARR: CLASSIC PENGUINS Heads To The West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The multi-award-winning comedy sensation Garry Starr: Classic Penguins is set for the West End as it takes up residence at Arts Theatre for a limited run this November.

Following rave reviews, multiple awards and sell-out performances across Australia and at Soho Theatre, Underbelly Boulevard and the Edinburgh Fringe, Garry Starr is back, bigger, bolder, and more exposed than ever, with flippers included.

Brought to you by Francesca Moody Productions (the Olivier Award-winning team behind Fleabag, Baby Reindeer, and Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder) and Fiery Angel, this raucous show follows Garry on his noble quest to rescue the world's greatest Penguin Classic novels from obscurity by performing each and every one of them, or at least attempting to, mostly in various stages of undress.

From Frankenstein to The Grapes of Wrath no literary treasure is safe from Garry's absurd antics. Combining slapstick physical theatre, clowning, and a healthy dose of utter nonsense, he delivers a literary education like no other.

Garry Starr said, "You are witnessing theatrical history. For the first time some of the finest literary classics ever authored by penguins will be adapted for the West End stage."

Expect a wild, unpredictable ride through some of literature's finest works, where the line between brilliance and buffoonery is as blurred as Garry's modesty. A celebration of storytelling that's guaranteed to be one of this year's unmissable theatrical moments.

Garry Starr: Classic Penguins is created by Damien Warren-Smith and produced by Francesca Moody Productions and Fiery Angel.