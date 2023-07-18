Further Cast Revealed For UK Tour Of James Graham's QUIZ

Joining renowned comedian, Rory Bremner, starring as Chris Tarrant in the critically acclaimed play Quiz, is Emmerdale star Charley Webb, in her first professional stage role and recently on screens in Better (BBC). Alongside her is Lewis Reeves, who appeared in I May Destroy You and The Midwich Cuckoos, and TV star of hits including Northern Lights, Waterloo Road and most recently Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators, Mark Benton.

In addition, playing multiple roles is Leo Wringer, who has had a prolific career on stage spanning over four decades, comedian and actress Sukh Ojla, whose recent screen credits include the streaming phenomenon Bridgerton and Marc Antolin whose stage career has seen him take on West End musicals and plays, most notably Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent's Park Theatre, for which he was Olivier nominated.

Having begun her career in the beloved soap Emmerdale as Debbie Dingle in 2002 at the age of 14, Charley Webb was nominated at the 2014 British Soap Awards for Best Female Dramatic Performance. Since leaving the soap in 2021, after 19 years, she has appeared in Better for the BBC and will be seen in The Long Shadow which will air in September on ITV. Trading the drama of the Dingle family and step ping into the scandal of the Ingrams, Charley will take on the role of wife and accomplice, Diana Ingram.

Lewis Reeves starred in the hugely popular black comedy-drama I May Destroy You which was nominated for nine Emmys in 2021, and has recently appeared alongside Keeley Hawes in the Sky science fiction series The Midwich Cuckoos. He is best known for his role as DC Jake Collier in the ITV drama Unforgotten, for which he appeared in four series of the show.

Having appeared in the West End multiple times in acclaimed shows like My Night With Reg and Our Boys, Quiz will be Lewis' first UK tour and will see him in the hot seat, called for duty as 'The Coughing Major' Charles Ingram.

A beloved TV and stage star, Mark Benton is no stranger to touring life, having recently appeared on stages up and down the country in Ramps on the Moon's Village Idiots, and other critically acclaimed touring productions including Glengarry Glen Ross and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. He has also been a regular on our TV screens since the early 90s, and best known for roles including Eddie in Early Doors, Howard in Northern Lights, Martin Pond in Barbara and Daniel 'Chalky' Chalk in Waterloo Road.

Most recently he can be seen as one of the titular characters in the BBC One's Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators. He will be swapping his police badge and taking up the gavel as, Judge Rivlin along with other roles, in the upcoming tour of Quiz.

In a shockingly shameless scam, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was duped out of £1,000,000. Or was it?

Quiz is the thrilling and entertaining ride through the infamous Coughing Major scandal which engulfed the world's most popular TV quiz show. The story remains a mystery and had over six million people glued to their screens in 2020 watching the ITV adaptation starring Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford.

Now, uncovering new evidence, it's time to ask you, the audience, to put fingers on keypads and answer the ultimate 50/50: guilty or not guilty?

Nominated for two Olivier Awards including Best New Comedy, James Graham's smash hit play, Quiz, transferred to London's West End with sensational reviews in 2018, following a sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre.

The play now returns to Chichester Festival Theatre before embarking on a 9-week UK tour from 22 September to 2 December 2023, with press night on 28 September 2023.

Directed by Co-Artistic Director of The Royal Shakespeare Company, Daniel Evans and Seán Linnen with design by Robert Jones, and produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions,Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions, by arrangement with William Village. Lighting by Ryan Day, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, with video by Tim Reid and casting by Matilda James CDG.

Quiz is a fictional imagination based on real events which took place in 2001 following an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It is not in any way connected with the makers of the programme or any of the individuals portrayed. The television programme Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is produced by 2waytraffic.

Tour Dates

Chichester, Festival Theatre - cft.org.uk

22 Sept – 30 Sept 2023 - 01243 781312

Newcastle, Theatre Royal - theatreroyal.co.uk

03 Oct – 07 Oct 2023 - 08448 11 21 21

Glasgow, King's Theatre - ATGTICKETS.com

10 Oct – 14 Oct 2023 - 0333 009 6690

Cardiff, New Theatre - newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

17 Oct – 21 Oct 20203 - 02920 878 889

Salford, Lowry Theatre - thelowry.com

24 Oct – 28 Oct 2023 - 0343 208 6000

Norwich, Theatre Royal - norwichtheatre.org

31 Oct – 4 Nov 2023 - 01603 630 000



Bromley, Churchill Theatre - churchilltheatre.co.uk

06 Nov – 11 Nov 2023 - 020 3285 6000

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre - marlowetheatre.com

14 Nov – 18 Nov 2023 - 01227 787787

Bath, Theatre Royal - theatreroyal.org.uk

20 Nov – 25 Nov 2023 - 01225 448844

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre - ATGTICKETS.com

28 Nov – 02 Dec 2023 - 020 7206 1174