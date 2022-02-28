DRAG RACE Star Divina De Campo to Lead HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Leeds Playhouse

This spring Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester present a brand-new production of the high-voltage, award-winning musical, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, opening in Leeds on 2 April before transferring to Manchester on 27 April.

This co-production between the Playhouse and HOME will be directed by Jamie Fletcher and stars RuPaul's Drag Race UK icon, Divina De Campo, in the leading role of Hedwig, a hedonistic genderqueer anti-heroine seemingly hellbent on destruction who embarks on a journey of self-discovery with her husband and roadie, Yitzhak, played by Elijah Ferreira.

They are accompanied on stage by their rock band 'The Angry Inch'. The band, who will play live on stage, is led by Music Supervisor and Musical Director Alex Beetschen on keys, Frances Bolley on lead guitar, Isis Dunthorne on drums and Jess Williams on bass.

Hedwig and The Angry Inch is a darkly humorous self-love story with rock-inspired music and hard-hitting lyrics. This must-see production explores the origin of love, gender identity, resilience, and the freedom to be whoever you want to be.

Director Jamie Fletcher said: "As a queer and trans director I've been wanting to put my stamp on Hedwig and The Angry Inch for the longest time, and I can't wait for audiences in Leeds and Manchester to see it! The vision I have for this show has never really been done before. Not only do we have a reimagined set design (beautifully executed by designer Ben Stones), but we've also cast a number of trans and non-binary performers to help explore and celebrate the trans narratives that I believe have always been at the heart of this piece.

I am so excited to be bringing this iconic genderqueer rock musical to life with such an incredible creative team, cast and band of musicians. Even though this musical was born in the 90's, it absolutely feels like a story for right now - and we're all incredibly excited for you to share in the adventures of Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

The full creative team includes Set & Costume Designer Ben Stones; Music Supervisor and Musical Director Alex Beetschen; Choreographer Mark Smith; Lighting Designer Katharine Williams; Video Designer Daniel Denton; Sound Designer Annie May Fletcher; Assistant Director Rachael Abbey, Casting Director Jacob Sparrow; Voice & Accent Coach Michaela Kennen; Trainee Assistant Director Natalia Izquierdo and the production will feature illustrations by non-binary artist, Jua OK!.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH is a multi-award-winning musical that breaks all the rules - a darkly humorous celebration of misfits, queer resilience, and living life outside the mainstream.

Text by John Cameron Mitchell, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask. Presented by arrangement with JOSEF WEINBERGER LIMITED.

Book online leedsplayhouse.org.uk.