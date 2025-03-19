Full Cast Set for CONVERSATIONS AFTER SEX at Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ye You Productions has revealed the final cast members for its production of Mark O’Halloran’s Conversations After Sex which will run at Park Theatre this spring. Julian Moore-Cook (Blue Lights, BBC; Derry Girls, CH4; Underdog: The Other Other Brontë, National Theatre/Northern Stage) and Jo Herbert (Dear Octopus and 3 Winters (National Theatre); The Mirror and the Light (RSC / Gielgud Theatre) join Olivia Lindsay in this three-hander with Jo playing She’s sister (F) and Julian taking on all male character roles. Sharp, poignant, and unflinchingly honest, the play won Best New Play at the Irish Times Awards in 2022 and now makes its London debut.

Mark O’Halloran said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to have Ye You Productions present the UK premiere of my play, Conversations After Sex, and I’m looking forward to seeing this dynamic young company's production.’

‘And now. Here I am. On the other side of the world. At this crazy hour. In a stranger’s bed. And I’m happy now. I think so anyway.’

Unexpected encounters, anonymous strangers in hotel rooms, unguarded intimacy. When a woman in full possession of her sexuality meets a carousel of different men, she finds herself uncovering more than she expected. Conversations After Sex explores the nature of grief, loneliness and promiscuity to show us how intimacy can unlock unforeseen connections.

Directed by Jess Edwards, Conversations After Sex presents a funny, sexy, and painful story about the magic and loneliness of sex with strangers. Previously announced lead actress Olivia Lindsay (The Least We Could Do at the Hope Theatre, Picture This at the Marylebone Theatre, Judy at the Cockpit Theatre,Yerma at Stockwell Playhouse, Eigengrau at Southwark Playhouse, and Women of Twilight at the Actors Temple in New York City) plays the role of She.

Olivia is the artistic director of Ye You Productions; previous producing credits include: Picture This at the Marylebone Theatre, No’s Knife at the Old Vic Theatre, The Last of the Hausmann’s at The National Theatre, A Skull in Connemara at Nottingham Playhouse, Beautiful Thing at the Arts Theatre, and The D Word at the Vaults Festival. Conversations After Sex is the company’s debut.

Also announced today is a post-show Q&A with Rhea Norwood on Tue 6 May, immediately following the performance of Conversations After Sex, free to same-day ticket holders. Get exclusive access to an inspiring discussion on strong female leads and Rhea’s journey from Heartstopper to Cabaret. Rhea Norwood made her West End debut in 2024 as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre. Previously she is known for her roles in Heartstopper, Consent and Your Christmas or Mine 2. Beyond her acting, Rhea is an ambassador for the charity Breakthrough Type One.

A second post-show Q&A with Jordan Stephens on Wed 7 May, will be an open and thought-provoking discussion on masculinity, mental health, and the impact of stigma, drawing from Jordan’s personal experiences and advocacy work. Best known as one half of Rizzle Kicks, Jordan is a musician, writer, and performer with a diverse creative career spanning music, television, and literature. His mental health campaign #IAMWHOLE reached over 120 million people, sparking national conversations around male mental health. He continues to challenge perceptions through his writing, public speaking, and creative projects, exploring themes of identity, addiction, and self-acceptance.



Comments