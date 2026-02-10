Full Cast Set For SEA WITCH at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast of over thirty performers have been announced to take the stage for the world premiere production of Sea Witch, which plays at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday 1 March 2026 at 3pm and 7.30pm.

The collection of top West End and global talent coming together from the worlds of musical theatre, dance and pop speaks to the ambition and scale behind this major world premiere musical with performances promising something not seen on a West End stage before.

Whatsonstage Award nominee and star of Frozen and Les Miserables, Djavan Van De Fliert joins the all-star principal cast as Nik alongside Drag Race star and broadcaster Michelle Visage as Tante Hansa, Strictly Come Dancing winner and The Wanted's Jay McGuiness as Iker, Olivier Award nominee and original SIX cast member Natalie Paris as Evie, Mamma Mia!'s Mazz Murray as Queen Charlotte, Olivier Award and Whatsonstage Award nominee Amy Di Bartolomeo fresh from her role as Emily in The Devil Wears Prada as Annemette and Moulin Rouge! leading lady Natalie Kassanga as Malvina.

The ensemble includes Danny Bailey, Elizabeth Bright, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Samuelle Durojaiye, Colette Guitart, Nadine Samuels, Robin Simões da Silva and Cameron Vear.

The full Dance Company, led by choreographer Dean Lee (choreographer to global icon Janet Jackson) features Bobby Biggs, Charlie Clowes, Sebastian Diaz, Bella Finateri, Meesha Garbett, Isabella Graham, Kye Hill, Matthew Houston, Effi Kavrazoni, Alicia-Brooke Lemur, Chennel Lovick, Rania McRae, Nicholas Michail, Lilonke Nyangwa, Kitty O'Gara, Daray Russell, Risha Tavernier, Lincoln Walsh, Pollie Jackson (Swing), and Sam Jennings (Swing).

The show is driven by a brand-new creative team which includes Co-Creator & Director Kristopher Russell, Co-Creator & Book by Michael David Glover, Music and Lyrics Segun Fawole, Choreographer Dean Lee, Associate Choreographer Elena Russell, Orchestrations and Musical Production by Jeff Nang, Lighting Designer Joshie Harriette and Casting Director Peter Noden.

Sea Witch is a new musical that reimagines the origins of one of the sea's most feared villains. A prequel inspired by The Little Mermaid, it follows Evie, a witch surviving in a world where magic is outlawed.

When her fate collides with Annemette, a mermaid with a secret of her own, both are driven toward a reckoning that will reshape their futures forever. A powerful story of identity, sacrifice, and self-discovery. A myth reimagined. A villain reborn.

Based on Sea Witch by Sarah Henning and adapted with permission of HarperCollins Publishers. The production is produced by Russell & Glover Theatrical.