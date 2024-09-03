Full Cast Set For OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced for the West End run of Oedipus, a new adaptation created by Robert Icke after Sophocles.

Joining the previously announced Mark Strong (Oedipus) and Lesley Manville (Jocasta) are Samuel Brewer (Teiresias), Michael Gould (Creon), Sara Hazemi(Lichas/Understudy Antigone), Gary McDonald (Driver), Bhasker Patel (Corin), Phia Saban (Antigone), Jordan Scowen (Eteocles), June Watson (Merope) and James Wilbraham (Polyneices), with Jim Creighton (Ensemble/Understudy Oedipus & Creon), Derek Elroy (Ensemble/Understudy Corin, Teiresias & Driver), Celia Nelson(Ensemble/ Understudy Jocasta & Merope) and Jake Rory (Ensemble/Understudy Polyneices, Eteocles & Lichas) completing the cast.

Tickets for the strictly limited run at Wyndham's Theatre are on sale now, with a further 3000 tickets just released across the run, including the front Stalls. Sonia Friedman Productions is also offering 1000 tickets at £30 exclusively for those aged 30 and under across the run, reflecting their ongoing commitment to ticket accessibility within the arts. For more details visit oedipustheplay.com/ticket-information.

The creative team is Hildegard Bechtler (Set Design), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Design), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), Tal Yarden(Video Design) and Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director).

Behind every great man is a great woman.

Election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change.

Starring the internationally renowned, multi-award-winning Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, Sophocles’ epic tragedy is transformed into an essential, explosive human thriller.

After his revelatory Oresteia, visionary director Robert Icke (1984, The Doctor) reimagines another Ancient Greek tragedy, bringing the secrets of the past bursting into the present.

Oedipus opens on Tuesday 15 October, with previews from Friday 4 October 2024, and runs until Saturday 4 January 2025.

Icke’s production was originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and was presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.

