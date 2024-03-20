Full Cast Set For Imelda Staunton-Led HELLO DOLLY! at the London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The complete cast has been revealed for this summer's new production of Hello, Dolly!, as one of the most iconic musicals of all time comes to The London Palladium.

With an unforgettable score by the legendary Jerry Herman, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at The London Palladium on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a strictly limited 10-week season (Press Night: Thursday 18 July).

To register for more information, visit www.HelloDollyLDN.com

Multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton plays meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi, as she travels to Yonkers, New York to find a match for the miserly, unmarried ‘half-a-millionaire' Horace Vandergelder. But everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is for herself.

The production will also star:

Andy Nyman – who will play Horace Vandergelder - is a multi-award-winning actor, writer and director. Most recently he won unanimous acclaim for his memorable portrayal of Tevye in the celebrated production of Fiddler On The Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and its subsequent transfer to the Playhouse Theatre.

Nyman's acting credits include the Royal Court production of Hangmen and the West End hit Ghost Stories, which he also created and starred in the film adaptation. His various TV roles include Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders and he has frequently collaborated with illusionist Derren Brown, co-writing and co-directing four of his stage shows.

Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell will play Irene Molloy. Jenna recently starred in the UK premiere of The Bridges of Madison County. She won an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2006 for her performance in Sunday In The Park With George at the Menier Chocolate Factory (a performance she later reprised on Broadway) and was nominated for her work in the Menier's 2012 revival of Merrily We Roll Along. She also appeared in the acclaimed, London premiere production of Fun Home the Young Vic.

Tyrone Huntley, who will play Barnaby Tucker. Tyrone was nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance as Judas in the widely acclaimed production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. He was also previously in the original London casts of Dreamgirls and The Book of Mormon.

Harry Hepple, who will play Cornelius Hackl, has previously performed in Follies at The National Theatre and Romantics Anonymous at Bristol Old Vic.

The production today announces that Emily Lane (Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane) will play Minnie Fay.

The full company includes: Leo Abad, Craig Armstrong, Lindsay Atherton, Gemma Atkins, Alan Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Kevin Brewis, Jenni Bowden, Daisy Boyles, Samara Casteallo, Olly Christopher, Brendan Cull, Hayley Diamond, Jacqueline Hughes, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Shirley Jameson, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Amira Matthews, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Tom Partridge, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Kraig Thornber, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman's timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes', ‘Ribbons Down My Back', ‘Before the Parade Passes By', ‘Elegance', ‘It Only Takes a Moment' and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!'.

This brand-new production reunites Imelda with director Dominic Cooke, following their spectacular, critically acclaimed production of Stephen Sondheim's Follies at The National Theatre.

Hello, Dolly! also reunites Imelda Staunton with producer Michael Harrison. Their production of Gypsy at the Savoy Theatre was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, and for which Imelda also won the Olivier Award for Best Actress In A Musical for her acclaimed portrayal of Momma Rose.

Hello, Dolly! is produced by Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin, Aaron Glick, Creative Partners Productions, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Crossroads Live and Jake Hine.