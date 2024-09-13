Moya Angela, David Seadon-Young, and More Join GHOST IN CONCERT at the Adelphi Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for the one-off special concert production of GHOST at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End at 8pm on Tuesday 1 October 2024.

Joining the previously announced Lucie Jones as Molly and Oliver Tompsett as Sam, will be original Broadway cast member Moya Angela (America's Got Talent, The Lion King and Dreamgirls) as Oda Mae Brown, David Seadon-Young (Ghost the Musical National/Australian Tour) as Carl Bruner, Sam Mackay (In the Heights, Mamma Mia!) as Willie Lopez and original West End cast members Lisa Davina Phillip (The Lion King, Matilda the Musical) and Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Rock of Ages UK Tour), who will reprise their roles as Clara and Louise. Completing the cast will be Gabriela García as Mrs Santiago/Featured Ensemble, Kimmy Edwards as Ortisha/Ensemble, C.J. Borger as Orlando/Ensemble, and Ensemble members Michael Cortez and Stevie Hutchinson.

GHOST IN CONCERT will be directed by original associate director Paul Warwick Griffin, with musical supervision by Laurie Perkins, video design by Jon Driscoll, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound by Jav Pando, choreography by Ashley Wallen, costume supervision by Sharon Williams and casting by David Grindrod Casting.

Producer Colin Ingram said, “I am delighted to be bringing GHOST THE MUSICAL back in a new format for this one-off performance, so audiences can enjoy some of the incredible music that Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard wrote over ten years ago and which has now been produced in over 20 countries, from Brazil to Hungary. I'm so happy to have Oliver Tompsett play Sam Wheat, after he helped develop the role in workshops, and for Lucie Jones to return as Molly, after playing the role in China and South East Asia. I'm thrilled that some of our original cast members, including Moya Angela from our run on Broadway and Lisa Davina Philip and Jenny Fitzpatrick from London, will be joining us, alongside the brilliant David Seadon-Young, who played Carl on the National Tour, Sam Mackay as Willie Lopez and a hugely talented ensemble from across the West End.”

Tony and Olivier Award-nominated GHOST THE MUSICAL first premiered at Manchester's Opera House in March 2011, before transferring to London's Piccadilly Theatre for its West End debut in July of the same year. The musical later transferred to Broadway in 2012, receiving three Tony Award nominations, and later embarked on a UK Tour in 2013. An official Original London Cast Recording was released in 2012, which has had over 10 million streams and purchases.

Based on Bruce Joel Rubin's 1990 Oscar-winning hit film starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, GHOST IN CONCERT will feature and focus on the music from the Olivier- and Tony-nominated show, written by six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard and multi Grammy Award-winning Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, including the much loved With You, which has featured on Britain's Got Talent, America's Got Talent and The X Factor, alongside the iconic Unchained Melody.

GHOST tells the story of lovers Sam and Molly, who find themselves in danger walking back to their apartment one night, leaving Sam tragically murdered and trapped between this world and the next. Unable to leave Molly and worried about the ongoing peril she now faces, Sam attempts to communicate with her through the help of dubious psychic Oda Mae Brown.

GHOST THE MUSICAL has been produced in 20 countries across the world, including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Australia, Japan, Denmark, South Korea, Singapore and Dubai, alongside two UK National Tours and a North American Tour.

Comments