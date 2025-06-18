Full Cast Set For Conor McPherson's THE WEIR With Brendan Gleeson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced for a new production of The Weir written, and directed for the first time, by Conor McPherson, starring Brendan Gleeson making his West End debut as Jack at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 12 September to 6 December 2025, with a press night on Friday 19 September.

Joining the multi award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson are Owen McDonnell (Bad Sisters, Killing Eve) as Brendan, Seán McGinley (That They May Face the Rising Sun, The Brightening Air) as Jim, Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, Wolf Hall) as Valerie and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Dancing at Lughnasa, Say Nothing) as Finbar.

The Weir is playing at the 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin from 8 August to 6 September before transferring to the West End.

The tallest tales reveal the deepest truths.

On a stormy night, four local men gather in an isolated pub in rural Ireland. Their usual banter and everyday lives are disrupted by the arrival of a woman called Valerie. The stories they weave to impress her are gripping, haunting and deeply unsettling. Little do they know that she has a profoundly personal story of her own, the sharing of which will leave them all shaken.

The Weir is a testament to the need for human connection, the possibility of hope, and the enduring power of storytelling.

Conor McPherson said, “I couldn't be happier to be working with this brilliant cast. It's always exciting embarking on a new production but to revisit The Weir in the company of these particularly accomplished artists feels like a singular privilege and I look forward to sharing this story with audiences in Dublin and London very soon.”



Joining Conor McPherson are Rae Smith (set and costume design), Mark Henderson (lighting design) and Kevin Gleeson (sound design).

The Weir is produced by Kate Horton Productions and Landmark Productions.

