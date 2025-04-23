Full Cast Set For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at the Bridge Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



London Theatre Company has announced full casting for A Midsummer Night's Dream, and has released all new artwork for the show. One of The Bridge's biggest hits, the immersive A Midsummer Night's Dream will return this summer for a limited run with performances from 31 May to 20 August.

Joining the previously announced JJ Feild (Little Disasters, Austenland, Captain America) as Oberon/Theseus, Susannah Fielding (The Merchant of Venice, This Time with Alan Partridge) as Titania/Hippolyta, Emmanuel Akwafo (For the Black Boys…, Sex Education) as Bottom and David Moorst (Killing Eve, Blitz) as Puck/Philostrate, are Paul Adeyefa (A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre) as Demetrius, Hilson Agbangbe (Wonderboy – UK Tour) as Starveling, Bella Aubin (Macbeth – Lyric Hammersmith) as Peasebottom, Jemima Brown (Why Am I So Single? – West End) as Fairy, Nina Cassells (Swive – Shakespeare's Globe) as Hermia, Kat Collings (The Lion King – West End) as Moth, Adam Cunis (A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre) as understudy, ALI GOLDSMITH (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse) as Cobweb, Hollie Hales (Henry V – The Rose Playhouse) as understudy, Molly Hewitt-Richards (The Secret Garden – Regents Open Air Theatre) as Snug, Felicity Montagu (A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre) as Quince, Lennin Nelson-McClure (A Midsummer Night's Dream – Bridge Theatre) as Mustardseed, Jem Rose (making her professional stage debut) as Snout, Dominic Semwanga (making his professional stage debut) as Flute, Lily Simpkiss (making her professional stage debut) as Helena, Divesh Subaskaran (Life of Pi – UK Tour) as Lysander and David Webber (Small Island – National Theatre) as Egeus.

Joining David Moorst in reprising their roles from the 2019 production are Paul Adeyefa, Felicity Montagu, Lennin Nelson-McClure and Adam Cunis.

Nicholas Hytner directs with award winning production design by Bunny Christie (Evening Standard Theatre award), costumes by Christina Cunningham with additional costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound design by Paul Arditti, music by Grant Olding and movement by Arlene Phillips. James Cousins is co-director and co-movement director, Susanna Peretz is Hair & Makeup Designer.

A Midsummer Night's Dream was first produced at The Bridge in 2019. Its immersive format -- which allows 400 people to stand close to the action with 670 seats wrapped around -- enabled over 100,000 people to see the production six years ago. It was filmed by NTLive.



Return to the forest this summer – a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels. The seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets allow the story to be followed on foot.

Comments