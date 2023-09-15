Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal

As rehearsals begin this week for the Theatre Royal Bath Productions production of the world premiere production of THE SCORE, starring legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox (HBO's multi award-winning Succession) as Johann Sebastian Bach, the complete cast and creative team are announced.

This new play by Oliver Cotton is directed by Trevor Nunn and opens at Theatre Royal Bath with performances from 12 – 28 October 2023.

The stellar cast joining Brian Cox as Bach are: Nicole Ansari-Cox (Deadwood, Succession) as Bach's wife Anna (Nicole Ansari-Cox is Brian's real-life wife), Matthew Burns (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Carl, Doña Croll (The Doctor, The American Plan) as Emilia, RSC regular Peter de Jersey (Warrior Nun, Doctor Who) as Voltaire, Stephen Hagan (You, The Larkins) as Frederick, Christopher Staines (Wolf Hall, Mrs Dalloway) as Quantz, Benedict Salter as Benda and Eric Sirakian (The Kite Runner on Broadway) as Graun.

Robert Jones is the Set and Costume Designer, Johanna Town is the Lighting Designer, Sophie Cotton is the Composer and Sound Designer, Cordelia Monsey is the Associate Director and the Casting Director is Ginny Schiller CDG.



Spring 1747. Potsdam, Prussia.

Johann Sebastian Bach reluctantly visits the court of Frederick II, Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader.

The two men could hardly be more different. As the Age of Enlightenment dawns, they stand in opposite camps. Bach is deeply religious, Frederick is an atheist. Bach loathes war, Frederick revels in it. Bach studies scripture, Frederick reads military history. Frederick remains in awe of Bach's genius however and has mischievously prepared a musical conundrum that he hopes will baffle the composer and amuse his court.

The explosive events of the following days could not have been predicted by either man.

Brian Cox's glittering career has spanned more than sixty years, garnering numerous awards and nominations, working with the most esteemed theatre companies and renowned Hollywood and TV directors. Twice Olivier Award winner for Best Actor, his portrayal in the HBO hit series Succession has won him a Golden Globe award and Emmy nominations. Other notable film credits include Braveheart, The Long Kiss Goodnight and The Bourne Identity. In 2007, the UK Film Council named him in the top ten powerful British film stars in Hollywood.

Former artistic director of The National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, Trevor Nunn's multi-award-winning repertoire ranges from Les Misérables to The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.