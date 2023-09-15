Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal

This new play by Oliver Cotton is directed by Trevor Nunn and opens at Theatre Royal Bath with performances from 12 – 28 October 2023.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal

As rehearsals begin this week for the Theatre Royal Bath Productions production of the world premiere production of THE SCORE, starring legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox (HBO's multi award-winning Succession) as Johann Sebastian Bach, the complete cast and creative team are announced.

This new play by Oliver Cotton is directed by Trevor Nunn and opens at Theatre Royal Bath with performances from 12 – 28 October 2023.

The stellar cast joining Brian Cox as Bach are:  Nicole Ansari-Cox (Deadwood, Succession) as Bach's wife Anna (Nicole Ansari-Cox is Brian's real-life wife), Matthew Burns (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) as Carl, Doña Croll (The Doctor, The American Plan) as Emilia, RSC regular Peter de Jersey (Warrior Nun, Doctor Who) as Voltaire, Stephen Hagan (You, The Larkins) as Frederick, Christopher Staines (Wolf Hall, Mrs Dalloway) as Quantz, Benedict Salter as Benda and Eric Sirakian (The Kite Runner on Broadway) as Graun.

Robert Jones is the Set and Costume Designer, Johanna Town is the Lighting Designer, Sophie Cotton is the Composer and Sound Designer, Cordelia Monsey is the Associate Director and the Casting Director is Ginny Schiller CDG.
 

Spring 1747. Potsdam, Prussia.

Johann Sebastian Bach reluctantly visits the court of Frederick II, Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader. 

The two men could hardly be more different. As the Age of Enlightenment dawns, they stand in opposite camps. Bach is deeply religious, Frederick is an atheist. Bach loathes war, Frederick revels in it. Bach studies scripture, Frederick reads military history. Frederick remains in awe of Bach's genius however and has mischievously prepared a musical conundrum that he hopes will baffle the composer and amuse his court.

The explosive events of the following days could not have been predicted by either man.

Brian Cox's glittering career has spanned more than sixty years, garnering numerous awards and nominations, working with the most esteemed theatre companies and renowned Hollywood and TV directors. Twice Olivier Award winner for Best Actor, his portrayal in the HBO hit series Succession has won him a Golden Globe award and Emmy nominations. Other notable film credits include Braveheart, The Long Kiss Goodnight and The Bourne Identity. In 2007, the UK Film Council named him in the top ten powerful British film stars in Hollywood.

Former artistic director of The National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, Trevor Nunn's multi-award-winning repertoire ranges from Les Misérables to The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE TIME TRAVELLERS WIFE: THE MUSICAL Cast Recording Will Be Released This Month Photo
THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Cast Recording Will Be Released This Month

The Original Cast Recording to THE TIME TRAVELLER’S WIFE: THE MUSICAL will be released later this month. The Original Cast Recording will be released on 29 September 2023. Pre-order the album now here!

2
Review Roundup: THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Opens @sohoplace! What Did the Critics Think? Photo
Review Roundup: THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Opens @sohoplace! What Did the Critics Think?

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical that has now opened in London's @sohoplace theatre.

3
Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL

All new photos have been released for the Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL, as it returns for its UK and Ireland tour. Check out the photos here!

4
The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign Photo
The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign

The Watermill Theatre has announced a West End ticket raffle to support their Propel fundraising campaign. Find out how to enter the raffle here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You