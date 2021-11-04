Full Cast Announced For The Stage Adaptation of FORCE MAJEURE at the Donmar Warehouse

The full cast has been announced for Tim Price's new stage adaptation of Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy film Force Majeure. Joining the previously announced Rory Kinnear (Tomas) is Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry. The production, directed by Longhurst, opens on 16 December, with previews from 10 December, and runs until 5 February 2021.

The season continues with Kit Harington starring in Shakespeare's Henry V, directed by Donmar Associate Director Max Webster, 11 February - 9 April 2022; and concluding with Marys Seacole by Jackie Sibblies Drury, and directed by Nadia Latif, 15 April - 4 June 2022.

Tomas and Ebba are determined to have quality family time with their children, so they head to the Alps on a skiing trip.

But when disaster strikes, their family unit is tested to breaking point with hilarious and tragic consequences.

Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy premièred at Cannes Film Festival in 2014, where it won the Jury Prize. In the Swedish Film Institute's Guldbagge Awards it won six awards including Best Film, and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.

Box Office: www.donmarwarehouse.com / 020 3282 3808