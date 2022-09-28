Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For The National Theatre's New Musical HEX

Rehearsals begin on Monday 3 October.

Sep. 28, 2022  
The National Theatre's new musical Hex returns to the Olivier theatre for Christmas, after its original 2021 opening was delayed due to covid. The full company performing in this new production is announced today before starting rehearsals at the NT on Monday 3 October.

A vividly original retelling of Sleeping Beauty, Hex is a mythic, big-hearted musical that goes beyond the waking kiss. When the fairy is summoned to the palace to help the princess sleep, her spell becomes a curse, and she is plunged into a hundred-year quest to make everything right.

Michael Elcock returns to the cast as Bert, alongside the newly cast Rosie Graham as Princess Rose, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Queenie and Lisa Lambe as Fairy. Zaynah Ahmed, Marc Akinfolarin, Christopher Akrill, Sabrina Aloueche, Sonya Cullingford, Ben Goffe, Chris Jenkins, Kalisha Johnson, Amanda Lindgren, Michael Matus, Kody Mortimer, Neïma Naouri, Mark Oxtoby, Aharon Rayner, Olivia Saunders, Sasha Shadid, Rumi Sutton and Riley Woodford complete the company.

Directed by Rufus Norris with book by Tanya Ronder, music by Jim Fortune and lyrics by Rufus Norris. Original concept by Katrina Lindsay and Rufus Norris. Set and Costume designs by Katrina Lindsay, choreography by Jade Hackett. With music supervision and vocal arrangements by Marc Tritschler, orchestrations by Simon Hale, music direction by Tarek Merchant, lighting design by Paul Anderson, sound design by Simon Baker and video design by Ash J Woodward. Consultant Choreographer Bill Deamer and Séimí Campbell as Associate Director.

Performances of Hex start on 26 November with press night on 6 December and a final performance on 14 January.

Tickets are on sale now and available to book via the NT website.


