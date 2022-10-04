Full Cast Announced For OTHELLO at the National Theatre Starring Giles Terera

Clint Dyer (Death of England: Parts 1, 2, and 3; Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) will direct an extraordinary new vision for William Shakespeare's Othello in the Lyttelton theatre from 23 November 2022 until 21 January 2023. The full cast is announced today as rehearsals begin at The National Theatre.

The cast includes Giles Terera (Death of England; Face to Face) in the title role, Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) as Desdemona and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) as Iago.

They are joined by Jack Bardoe, Joe Bolland, Rory Fleck Byrne, Kirsty J Curtis, Peter Eastland, Patrick Elue, Tanya Franks, Colm Gormley, Gareth Kennerley, Joshua Lacey, Martin Marquez, Katie Matsell, Amy Newton, Sabi Perez, Steffan Rizzi, Jay Simpson and Ryan Whittle.

With set design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Michael Vale and lighting design by Jai Morjaria. Sound design and Composition by Pete Malkin and Benjamin Grant. Co-Composer is Sola Akingbola, Movement Director is Lucie Pankhurst. Co-Video Designers are Nina Dunn and Gino Ricardo Green. Fight Director is Kev McCurdy and Associate Set Designer is Shankho Chaudhuri. Staff director is Mumba Dowell.

Othello runs from 23 November to 21 January with press night on 30 November.