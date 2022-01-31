Full Cast Announced For BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL

Full casting has been announced for But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, coming to the Turbine Theatre next month!

Grabbing the pom-poms and playing the high school senior who just loves cheerleading, Megan Williams, will be Alice Croft. The rest of the cast is completed by Oliver Brooks (Dad/Larry), Edward Chitticks (Jared/Rock), Damon Gould (André), Tiffany Graves (Mary Brown), Jodie Jacobs (Mom/Lloyd), Lemuel Knights (Mike), Evie Rose Lane (Graham), Harry Singh (Jalal), Jodie Steele (Kimberly/Hilary), Aaron Teoh (Dolph) and Kia-Paris Walcott (Sinead).

Paul Taylor-Mills & Bill Kenwright, in association with Adam Bialow, by special arrangement with LIONSGATE present But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, based on the LIONSGATE motion picture, directed and story by Jamie Babbit and screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson. First presented as part of MTFestUK 2019, this will be the first fully commissioned musical discovered at the new musical festival, to be presented on stage.

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, has book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, music by Andrew Abrams and direction by Tania Azevedo. Musical direction and orchestration by Josh Sood with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento and set and costume design by David Shields. Lighting by Martha Godfrey and sound design by Christ Whybrow. This new musical will run at The Turbine Theatre from 18 February - 16 April, with press night on 23 February 2022.

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is the story of Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life.

That is, until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her packing to 'True Directions,' a rehabilitation camp to set her straight. It is at this camp, under the strict tutelage of headmistress Mary Brown that Megan meets Graham, a sexy tomboy who shows her exactly what her 'true direction' is. Hilarious, irreverent and full of heart, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is a quirky coming-of-age comedy about sexual awakening and self-realization.

In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the motion picture, LIONSGATE has released But I'm a Cheerleader: Director's Cut with special features that include never before seen deleted scenes, an audio commentary, Jamie Babbit's student film Discharge, and three new featurettes, including the "But I'm a Cheerleader Class Reunion" reuniting the cast for the first time in 20 years. The motion picture cast included RuPaul Charles, Clea DuVall, Natasha Lyonne, Cathy Moriarty and Michelle Williams. The Director's Cut is available on Blu Ray and video on demand for rent or purchase (UK rating of 15 and US rating of Not Rated).

