Full Cast Announced For AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Full casting has been announced for the West End premiere of the smash hit Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD, opening at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023.

Joining the previously announced Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks will be Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

Cameron Bernard Jones' theatre credits include Punchdrunk's The Burnt City, the titular role in The Wiz at the Hope Mill Theatre, South Pacific at the Chichester Festival Theatre and Tina The Musical and Motown The Musical both in the West End, the latter in which he also played the role of Melvin Franklin.

Kyle Cox most recently appeared in Elf at the Dominion Theatre. His additional theatre credits include the role of Wyatt in Crazy For You at the Chichester Festival Theatre, and a workshop production of Halls: The Musical at the Turbine Theatre.

Sifiso Mazibuko's theatre credits include the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre, as well as Malindadzimu at the Hampstead Theatre and Motown The Musical in the West End.

Tosh Wanogho-Maud's theatre credits include the role of Ben E King/ Rudy Lewis in The Drifter's Girl at the Garrick Theatre, Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre, Joe in Show Boat at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Mutumbo in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, Young Simba in The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre and Winston in Whistle Down the Wind at the Aldwych Theatre.

Mitchell Zhangazha's most recently appeared in Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall. His other theatre credits include Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre, for which he won the Black British Theatre Award 2022 for Best Understudy/Swing in a Theatre Production, Back to the Future at the Manchester Opera House, Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, Caroline or Change at The National Theatre, Porgy and Bess at the Savoy Theatre, Oliver! at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and Young Michael Jackson in Thriller Live at the Lyric Theatre and on tour.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows the remarkable journey of the group from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the ground-breaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's Grammy Award-winning music including the hits My Girl, Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Get Ready, Ain't Too Proud to Beg and so many more.



AIN'T TOO PROUD has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff with Tony and Olivier Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, whose previous collaborations include the Tony Award winning hit show Jersey Boys. It has Scenic Design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with Costume Design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Tony Award winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning Sound Designer Steve Canyon Kennedy united once again following their success working together on Jersey Boys. Projection Design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Kenny Seymour, Orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler, Music Direction by Matt Smith and Casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The Temptations are often referred to as American Music Royalty, with an expansive catalogue of hit songs and an ongoing prolific six-decade career. Ranked Number One in Billboard Magazine's recent list of 'Greatest R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time', the group were also named one of Rolling Stone magazine's '100 Greatest Artists of All Time'. "My Girl," released in December 1964, was The Temptations' first #1 charted record and sold millions of copies. "My Girl" was inducted into The Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and in 2018 it was entered into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress. It has become a standard now. The Temptations have over 50 gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards all combined, and also have been awarded five Grammy Awards, including the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award. They won Motown's (and their) first ever GRAMMY in 1969 for Best Rhythm and Blues Performance by a Duo or Group for their song "Cloud Nine." In 1989 The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and their songs "Just My Imagination", "Papa was a Rollin' Stone" and "My Girl" are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's '500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.' In 1994 The Temptations were given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California and in 2019 a star on the Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame in Harlem, New York City. Still helmed by founding member, Otis Williams, The Temptations celebrate their 60th Anniversary with a brand-new album, Temptations 60, available now.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is produced in the West End by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Stephen Gabriel and Jamie Wilson.