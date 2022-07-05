Free West End Performances Comes to The London Coliseum With Broadway Florist boo•kay

This Friday, Broadway florist boo•kay presents a free performance of musical theatre hits in the foyer of the historic London Coliseum, St Martin's Lane, with drinks on arrival.

A regular feature at boo•kay's New York base, this time their team of star performers brings Friday joy to their new London pop-up in the heart of the West End.

Each Friday Flowers performance is carefully curated. This week's performance is a medley from hit show An American In Paris, performed by some of the best talent the West End has to offer.

Performers include boo•kay Founder and An American In Paris star Robbie Fairchild, as well as David Seadon-Young (An American in Paris, Oklahoma!), Zoe Rainey (Wicked, Disney's Beauty & The Beast) and Haydn Oakley (Anything Goes, The Book of Mormon).

boo•kay was created in the heat of the global pandemic. With Broadway and performing arts houses closed, Robbie Fairchild turned to his skills in flower arranging to ensure the show would still go on. As business bloomed, he made it his mission to use his company to hire other out-of-work Broadway performers who also shared his enthusiasm for floristry.

Marrying their team's signature combination of floral artistry and performing talents, Friday Flowers is a tradition that started in the early days of lockdown, providing one of the only performance opportunities for Broadway stars to put on a show. This tradition has been carried over to boo•kay's new home at the London Coliseum.