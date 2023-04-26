Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Ever Binaural Opera at Royal Opera House WOMAN & MACHINE Will Premiere Next Year

Performances begin in March 2024.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Fuel collaborates with The Royal Opera for the first time to present the world premiere of Woman & Machine - a ground-breaking binaural opera experience from Mercury-nominated songwriter ESKA, directed by Kirsty Housley. Incorporating the sonic worlds of the neonatal unit and the womb, with influences of contemporary, electronic and Zimbabwean Shona music, this new work connects themes of life, survival and womanhood.

Woman & Machine tells the story of the three months artist Eska Mtungwazi spent in King's College Hospital neonatal unit when her daughter, Wonder, was born at just 26 weeks.

Binaural sound will give the audience a very specific perspective, putting them at the centre of the experience in a world they may not have experienced before and will challenge the traditional forms and aesthetics of opera.

Creator, composer and co-librettist Eska Mtungwazi is a vocalist, composer, choral conductor and producer whose genre- hopping career has included collaborations with artists such as Grace Jones, Zero 7, Tony Allen, Matthew Herbert, Bobby McFerrin, UNKLE and designer Rick Owens. Alongside making international festival appearances, ESKA has had sold-out performances at Southbank Centre and the Roundhouse. Her self-titled debut album was Mercury-nominated and this is her first opera. ESKA made her professional acting debut in Kae Tempest's Paradise at The National Theatre.

Co-Creator, Director and co-librettist Kate Housley was the recipient of the Oxford Samuel Beckett Theatre Trust Award for Cue Deadly, a Live Film Project, and the Title Pending award for innovation at Northern Stage. She jointly received The Stage award for Innovation in 2017 for The Encounter and was nominated again in 2018 for The Believers are but Brothers. Theatre credits include: Director: Drive Your Plough over the Bones of the Dead (Complicite); Jekyll & Hyde (National Theatre Tour) Extinct (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran - Digital version (Northern Lines CIO); Mephisto - A Rhapsodie (Gate Theatre); Grimm Tales (Unicorn Theatre); All I Want (Live Theatre, Leeds Libraries and Jackson's Lane), Mass (Amy Mason at Bristol Old Vic, CPT) The Beauty Project (Young Vic); How To Be Immortal (Penny Dreadful at Soho and tour); Bandages (Corn Exchange Newbury and Tour). Co-Creator Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran (Traverse Theatre), Myth (Royal Shakespeare Company); Co-Director: Tao of Glass (Manchester International Festival and Royal Exchange Theatre); I'm A Phoenix, Bitch (BAC); The Believers are but Brothers (Bush Theatre, Ovalhouse, West Yorkshire Playhouse Transform17 Season and Northern Stage Edinburgh); The Encounter (Complicite, Edinburgh International Festival, Warwick Arts Centre, Theatre Vidy, Bristol Old Vic, UK Tour, Broadway); Theatre Uncut (Young Vic); Thirsty (The Paper Birds). Dramaturg: Avalanche: A Love Story (Barbican); Misty (Bush Theatre and West End); A Pacifist's Guide To The War On Cancer (National Theatre/Complicite). Film: Can I Live (Complicite short film); The Long Goodbye Livestream (Left Handed Films & MIF).

Woman & Machine is the first show to be announced in Fuel: Twenty Years Young, a season of new commissions to celebrate Fuel's 20th Birthday in 2024. The full programme will be announced later this year."

Co-produced and co-commissioned by Fuel and the Royal Opera House

Supported by Sound and Music and Arts Council England

Woman & Machine

The Linbury, Royal Opera House

Previews - 6, 8 & 9 March

Press Performance - 11 MarchFuel REFuel

Performances - 12, 14, 15, 16 March

All performances: 7.45pm

General booking opens 11 January 2024.



Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Photo
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS
Nicoll Entertainment has announced casting for the 2023 UK tour of Dragons and Mythical Beasts, the award-winning family show that brings mythical creatures to life on stage using spectacular puppetry.
Lynn Francis and More Will Lead the UK Tour of Helen Forresters BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Photo
Lynn Francis and More Will Lead the UK Tour of Helen Forrester's BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL
The first wave of cast members has been announced for the much anticipated By The Waters Of Liverpool Autumn 2023 UK Tour, after the inaugural tour closed just two weeks into a three-month nationwide tour due to the Covid pandemic. 
Jordan Gray Will Embark on First UK Tour Photo
Jordan Gray Will Embark on First UK Tour
Jordan Gray will embark on her first UK tour, with her smash hit show 'Is it a Bird?' throughout September and October 2023. Jordan will visit twenty-one venues across the UK and Republic of Ireland.
Full Lineup Revealed For Wandsworth Arts Fringe 2023 Photo
Full Lineup Revealed For Wandsworth Arts Fringe 2023
Wandsworth Arts Fringe (WAF) is back with a jam-packed, belly-laughing, awe-inspiring new line-up. Now in our 14th year, WAF has become known for daring artists and audiences alike to take a walk on the wild side and test something new. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: In Rehearsal For BAKKHAI at National Youth Theatre Repertory CompanyPhotos: In Rehearsal For BAKKHAI at National Youth Theatre Repertory Company
April 25, 2023

National Youth Theatre has released rehearsal photos of the final production in the 2023 REP Season, Bakkhai. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
April 25, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos for Once on This Island at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.
Foil Arms And Hog Add New London Palladium Date Due To High DemandFoil Arms And Hog Add New London Palladium Date Due To High Demand
April 25, 2023

Foil Arms and Hog have added another date at the London Palladium to their Autumn 2023 tour. The dynamic trio will perform Hogwash at the London Palladium with the new addition of the extra show on 7th October due to high demand. Tickets are now on sale. 
Full Cast Revealed For The West End Transfer Of PATRIOTSFull Cast Revealed For The West End Transfer Of PATRIOTS
April 25, 2023

The full cast is announced for Patriots, Peter Morgan's new play, which has just won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play 2023. This award follows Will Keen's Olivier Award win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Vladimir Putin.
Dance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 FestivalDance Umbrella Presents The UK Premiere Of MOS By Ioanna Paraskevopoulou For The 2023 Festival
April 25, 2023

Dance Umbrella has announced the first show in the festival programme for 2023. MOS, by Athens based choreographer  Ioanna Paraskevopoulou will be at The Pit, Barbican from 11 - 14 October. The Festival, which will be a hybrid live / digital programme will run from 6 - 31 October, with further programme announcements to follow.
share