Finborough Theatre Launches Crowdfunder Campaign

The national fundraising initiative will help prevent the permanent closure of UK theatres.

Sep. 8, 2020  
The Finborough Theatre is launching a Crowdfunder appeal as part of Theatres Trust's #SaveOurTheatres campaign - a national fundraising initiative to prevent the permanent closure of UK theatres.

The Finborough Theatre should have celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020, but has been forced to cancel all programming for this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As a venue with no public funding, the theatre is in urgent need of help to support the cost of its extended closure and to aid the theatre's mission of nurturing the new generation of emerging theatre makers for another 40 years.

The campaign will be running until 8 November 2020 and the fundraising target is £25,000. More details about the campaign and donor rewards available can be found here.

Despite being unable to reopen this year, the theatre is continuing the #FinboroughForFree series of previous productions streamed online for free on the Finborough Theatre YouTube Channel. The six shows streamed online since May have received glowing reviews, including four OffWestEnd Online Commendation Awards. The Finborough Theatre is partnered with Scenesaver who are simultaneously presenting free subtitled versions of the #FinboroughForFree streams on their website, here.

Follow the Finborough Theatre on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more updates about upcoming releases as part of #FinboroughForFree. More information about current and previous online streams is available on the Finborough Theatre website, here.



