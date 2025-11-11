Final Shows Announced For INSIDE NO.9 STAGE/FRIGHT At Eventim Apollo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The final ever performances of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s Inside No.9 Stage/Fright have been announced. The Olivier-nominated stage production will conclude with six final shows at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, running 2–6 January 2026. Tickets go on sale Thursday 13 November at 12 noon at InsideNo9onStage.com.

The production debuted in the West End in January 2025 for a sold-out 12-week run before embarking on a 12-venue UK tour in September, with remaining dates in Stoke, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Birmingham before closing on 6 December.

Nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, Inside No.9 Stage/Fright features the signature mix of dark comedy, suspense, and theatrical twists that fans of the long-running BBC television series have come to expect. The live show has earned widespread critical acclaim, described by The Sunday Times as “dazzlingly entertaining,” and by The Mail on Sunday as “absurdly entertaining… there’s simply nothing like it.”

Joining Pemberton and Shearsmith on stage are Rebecca Bainbridge, Mark Extance, Gaby French, Miranda Hennessy, Bhav Joshi, Toby Manley, Sarah Moyle, and Sophie Suddaby, reprising their West End roles. Previous performances have featured surprise guest stars including Ian McKellen, Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Rick Astley.

Final London Performance Schedule

Friday 2 January – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 3 January – 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 4 January – 2:30 p.m.

Monday 5 January – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 6 January – 7:30 p.m.

Creative Team

Inside No.9 Stage/Fright is directed by Simon Evans, with David Frias-Robles as Associate Director and Tour Director. The creative team includes Grace Smart (Set Design), Yves Barre (Costume Design), Neil Austin (Lighting Design), Ed Lewis (Sound Design), Nicola Keen (Choreography), John Bulleid (Illusion Design), Duncan McLean (Video & Projection), Dan Martin and Ryan O’Connor (Special Effects), Bethan Clark (Fight Direction), and composers Christian Henson and Ed Lewis. Anna Cooper CDG serves as Casting Director.

Presented by Phil Mcintyre Live and IN9 Theatre Company, Inside No.9 Stage/Fright marks the final stage outing for Pemberton and Shearsmith following the conclusion of their BAFTA-winning BBC series, whose ninth and final season is now available on BBC iPlayer.