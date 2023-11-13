Final Cast Set For THE WIZARD OF OZ UK and Ireland Tour

Final casting has been revealed for the UK and Ireland Tour of The Wizard of Oz which begins rehearsals today. The new musical, based on the iconic story by L. Frank Baum, opens its UK and Ireland tour following a celebrated run at the world-famous London Palladium. The tour begins at the Liverpool Empire where it plays an extended festive season from Wednesday 13th December – Sunday 7th January 2024.

Joining previously announced JLS star Aston Merrygold as The Tin Man (Liverpool only), Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and Dancing on Ice finalist, The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard, additional principal casting is confirmed as: Jason Manford who will reprise his role as The Cowardly Lion (Manchester only) with Allan Stewart (Stones in His Pockets, West End, UK Tour, Toronto; STV Hello, Good Evening, Welcome) and Alex Bourne (Annie, West End, UK Tour, Toronto; Hairspray, UK Tour) as The Wizard. All perform at select dates across the tour.

Principal company members appearing at all venues are: Aviva Tulley (Book of Mormon, UK Tour) as Dorothy, Benjamin Yates (ITV's Emmerdale; Jersey Boys, West End) as The Scarecrow, Nic Greenshields (Love Never Dies West End; Les Misérables West End, International Tour) as The Cowardly Lion, Emily Bull (9 to 5, UK Tour; Matilda UK Tour) as Glinda The Good Witch and Abigail Matthews as Toto (Bleak Expectations, West End; War Horse, West End).

The company is completed by: David Burrows, Adam Craig, Cole Dunn, Tyler Ephraim, Olivia Kate Holding, Thomas Kalek, Sadie Levett, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Martin McCarthy, Rose Ouellette, Fanja Parent, Alexandra Regan, Nathan Routledge and Sydney Spencer.

To book tickets and for information about specific casting at all UK and Ireland tour venues, go to www.wizardofozmusical.com. Further casting to be announced for all dates.

Craig Revel Horwood will perform as The Wicked Witch of the West at Grand Opera House, Belfast; Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin; Milton Keynes Theatre; Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff, where the role of The Wizard will be played by Alex Bourne. Craig is joined by Allan Stewart as The Wizard at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking; Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham; King's Theatre, Glasgow and His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen.

The Vivienne will appear at the Liverpool Empire as The Wicked Witch of the West alongside Alex Bourne as The Wizard, then touring to New Theatre, Oxford; Mayflower Theatre, Southampton; New Theatre, Hull; Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield; Theatre Royal, Plymouth; Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol; Theatre Royal, Nottingham; Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton and the Empire Theatre, Sunderland.

The Vivienne will be joined by Gary Wilmot as The Wizard at the following dates: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury;

Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh; Cliffs Pavilion Southend; Theatre Royal, Norwich; Venue Cymru, Llandudno; Wimbledon New Theatre and the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford and by Allan Stewart as The Wizard at the Theatre Royal, Newcastle.

Jason Manford joins The Vivienne (The Wicked Witch of the West) and Allan Stewart (The Wizard) at the Manchester Palace for two-weeks only next spring where he will reprise his celebrated role as The Cowardly Lion. Across the rest of the tour, the role will be played by Nic Greenshields.

Aston Merrygold will perform as The Tin Man in Liverpool only.

Join Dorothy, Toto and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See the Wizard - with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice - this spectacular production will be a truly magical experience for all the family.

The Wizard of Oz on tour is presented Michael Harrison, Gavin Kalin Productions, David Mirvish, Crossroads Live, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Nick Thomas, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor, Jake Hine and Playing Field, by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Ltd.

Tour Dates

13 Dec 2023 – Sun 7 Jan 2024

Empire Theatre, Liverpool www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/liverpool-empire/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Aston Merrygold as The Tin Man, The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Alex Bourne as The Wizard

10 – 14 Jan 2024

New Theatre, Oxford www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/new-theatre-oxford/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

16 –21 Jan 2024

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton www.mayflower.org.uk/whats-on/wizard-of-oz-2024

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

24 – 27 Jan 2024

New Theatre, Hull www.hulltheatres.co.uk/events/wizard-oz

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

30 Jan – 3 Feb 2024

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/the-wizard-of-oz

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

6 - 11 Feb 2024

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury www.marlowetheatre.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard

13 – 17 Feb 2024

Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/edinburgh-playhouse/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard

20 – 25 Feb 2024

Cliffs Pavilion Southend www.southendtheatres.org.uk/Online/tickets-the-wizard-of-oz-southend-2023

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard

27 Feb – 3 March 2024

Theatre Royal, Norwich www.norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard

5 – 10 March 2024

Venue Cymru, Llandudno www.venuecymru.co.uk/cy/wizard-oz-0

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard

12 – 16 March 2024

New Wimbledon Theatre www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/new-wimbledon-theatre/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard

19 – 23 March 2024

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Gary Wilmot as The Wizard

26 – 30 March 2024

Theatre Royal, Plymouth www.theatreroyal.com/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz-2024/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

2 – 7 April 2024

Bristol Hippodrome, Bristol https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

9 – 13 April 2024

Theatre Royal, Nottingham www.trch.co.uk/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz-2024/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

16 – 21 April 2024

Theatre Royal, Newcastle www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/wizard-of-oz/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Allan Stewart as The Wizard

24 Apr – 5 May 2024

Palace Theatre, Manchester www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/palace-theatre-manchester/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Jason Manford as The Cowardly Lion, The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West and Allan Stewart as The Wizard

7 – 12 May 2024

New Victoria Theatre, Woking www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/new-victoria-theatre/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch of the West, Allan Stewart as The Wizard

21 – 26 May 2024

Grand Opera House, Belfast www.goh.co.uk/?s=wizard+of+oz

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

28 May - 8 Jun 2024

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/show/wizard-of-oz/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

11 – 16 June 2024

Hippodrome Theatre, Birmingham www.birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/the-wizard-of-oz /

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch of the West, Allan Stewart as The Wizard

2 - 7 Jul 2024

King's Theatre, Glasgow www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/kings-theatre-glasgow/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch of the West, Allan Stewart as The Wizard

9 - 13 Jul 2024

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz-3/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch of the West, Allan Stewart as The Wizard

16 Jul – 21 Jul 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

23 - 28 Jul 2024

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2024/wizard-of-oz

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: Craig Revel Horwood as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

30 Jul - 4 Aug 2024

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton www.grandtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/the-wizard-of-oz/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard

6 - 11 Aug 2024

Empire Theatre, Sunderland https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-wizard-of-oz/sunderland-empire/

VENUE SPECIFIC CASTING: The Vivienne as The Wicked Witch of the West, Alex Bourne as The Wizard