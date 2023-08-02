Fallen Angel Dance Theatre Performs TRACES THROUGH TIME in November

Fallen Angel Dance Theatre (FADT), the UK’s only company providing dance theatre experiences for people in recovery from addiction, presents its latest work Traces through Time at Storyhouse Chester (1 November) and The Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre (4 November).

A unique collaboration with New Note Orchestra, the first recovery orchestra in the world, this powerful production has been devised with the dancers and musicians in recovery, bringing their life experiences and stories to the stage. Fusing dance, music and spoken word, Traces through Time explores the complex journeys of recovery including mental health adversity and transformation.

Led by Artistic Director and former Soloist with Birmingham Royal Ballet, Paul Bayes Kitcher, Chester based Fallen Angels Dance Theatre has been at the forefront of recovery arts for over a decade, advocating the power the arts and creativity can have on enhancing recovery. Placing Paul and the dancers lived experiences at the heart of its work, FADT has performed and delivered outreach work in community, recovery and criminal justice settings across the North West and nationally through its performances and workshops and internationally with its digital work.

Brighton based New Note Orchestra uses music and storytelling to help people sustain their recovery from addiction. Providing a safe space for people to be creative, build confidence and develop relationships with people away from drugs and alcohol and helping musicians learn new skills and cognitive dexterity.

Choreographed by Paul Bayes Kitcher in collaboration with New Note Orchestra’s Music Director Conall Gleeson and writer Louise Wallwein, Traces through Time promises to be a powerful, visceral theatre experience.

To provide further insight into this unique collaboration, members from Fallen Angels Dance Theatre and New Note Orchestra will take part in a post-show Q&A at Storyhouse Chester and an Insights event at the Linbury Theatre at 12.30pm on the 5 November 2023.

Of Traces through Time Paul Bayes Kitcher, Artistic Director of Fallen Angels Dance Theatre said: “We at Fallen Angels feel honoured to be part of the Royal Opera House’s programme this year. Having the opportunity to share our dancer’s and musician’s journeys, from overcoming personal challenges to now performing those stories on such a prestigious stage is truly awe inspiring. We can’t wait to perform this new production, created with our collaborators New Note Orchestra, in November, and to share the transformational power of dance and music with audiences in Chester and London.”