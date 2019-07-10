Fabulous Musicals Celebrates 'World Fringe Day' With Three Fringe Shows!

What better way to celebrate World Fringe Day on July 11th than rehearsing for your very own musicals set for the Edinburgh Fringe!

This is exactly what Tish Tindall AKA The Fabulous TT and students from the Lossiemouth Entertainment Academy are doing. The huge hit, "Robert Burns The Musical" which is now in its 5th year at the Edinburgh Fringe was the brainchild of superstar Michael Jackson and legendary producer David Gestbrought to life by The Fabulous TT!

Along with RBTM, Tish and co-director of the Lossie EA, Diane Aspinall are bringing two more smash hit musicals to the Edinburgh Fringe this year to delight audiences. "Jennifer B" and "Horny Coo in a Tutu.

"Robert Burns, David Gest, Michael Jackson and Me! You couldn't make it up. Why it took an American gentleman to convince a Scottish Lassie to write about Robert Burns - I'll never know! I'm so glad he did though! Having the encouragement of such notable personalities was an ideal platform for Fabulous Musicals and we are honored to perform at such a prestigious Fringe".

Tish Tindall is a uniquely versatile and talented Scottish inspirational figure. She is a staple in the musical theater industry as well as an accomplished composer. The first compilation album of her music will be released later this year entitled "Piano Fifty".

For more information please visit www.thefabuloustt.com.





