FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Will Be Rescreened in Aid of The Royal Theatrical Fund

Following the success of the live Q&A in November 2020 which raised over £300,000 for Acting for Others, Lockdown Theatre today announces they will be rescreening For One Knight Only in aid of the Royal Theatrical Fund and partner organisation, the Fleabag Support Fund. Featuring an introduction from the RTF Chairwoman Samantha Bond and RTF President Robert Lindsay, the intimate Q&A stars British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith hosted by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The special evening of intimate conversation sees the acting stars discuss their careers, inspirations, and share tales about their time in the business.

The Q&A will be streamed 21 - 23 May at 7pm, and is available for on demand viewing from 28 - 31 May. Tickets are £25 and can be purchased via www.stream.theatre/season/116

In addition, there will be one, For One Knight Only poster, signed by the cast, auctioned via The Royal Theatrical Fund's eBay: www.ebay.co.uk/usr/theroyal1853. Auction ends 31 May 2021.

All proceeds will be donated to theatrical charity The Royal Theatrical Fund, providing financial support to all those who work in the entertainment business that are ill, injured, or unable to work in their later years, as well as to help those affected by the pandemic through partner organisation, the Fleabag Support Fund.

Lockdown Theatre is a quarantine initiative set up to present exclusive live table reads with all-star casts, raising money to support the Royal Theatrical Fund. In addition to For One Knight Only, previous events have included Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, NoëI Coward's Private Lives and Tom Stoppard's The Real Inspector Hound, with actors including Sanjeev Bhaskar, Emilia Clarke, Robert Lindsay, Joanna Lumley, Michael Palin, Jennifer Saunders and Emma Thompson, raising over £112,000 for those in need.

Sir Kenneth Branagh is an Oscar and Golden-Globe nominated actor, producer, writer and director. For the Kenneth Branagh Theatre company, founded in 2015, his credits include The Entertainer, Romeo and Juliet, The Painkiller, The Winter's Tale, All On Her Own and Harlequinade (Garrick Theatre). Further theatre credits include Ivanov (Wyndham's Theatre), Edmond (National Theatre) and Henry V (Barbican); and for TV his credits include Wallander, Shackleton and Conspiracy. His credits as a film director include adaptations of Shakespeare's Henry V (Academy Award-nomination for Best Actor and Best Director), Much Ado About Nothing, Othello, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like it and Hamlet (Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay). Further film credits as a director include Thor, Cinderella, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Murder on the Orient Express; and film credits as an actor includes as Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, My Week with Marilyn, Dunkirk and Tenet.

Dame Judi Dench is an Oscar and Golden-Globe award-winning British actor. With a career spanning 63 years, her most recent theatre credits include The Winter's Tale (Garrick Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Rose Theatre), Filumena (Piccadilly Theatre) and The Seagull (National Theatre). Having made her professional stage debut in 1957 with the Old Vic company, she went on to become a leading Shakespearean performer, eight times Olivier Award-winner, working frequently with the National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company in a host of leading roles including Ophelia in Hamlet, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and Lady Macbeth in Macbeth. Her TV credits include Cranford, Angelina Ballerina and As Time Goes By. Her film credits include Notes on a Scandal (Academy Award nomination for Best Actress), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Chocolat (Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Shakespeare in Love (Academy Award Winner for Best Supporting Actress), Mrs Brown (Academy Award nomination for Best Actress) and she played the role of M in the Bond films between 1995 and 2015.

Sir Derek Jacobi is a BAFTA award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated British actor. He made his 1986 West End debut as Alan Turing in Hugh Whitemore's Breaking the Code, his other theatre credits include Don Carlos (Sheffield Theatres/Gielgud Theatre), King Lear (Donmar Warehouse/National Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Garrick Theatre), The Tempest (Old Vic), Cyrano de Bergerac (Barbican - Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Revival), Voyage Round My Father (Donmar Warehouse), Twelfth Night (Wyndham's Theatre/Apollo Theatre - Oliver Award for Best Actor) and Much Ado About Nothing (Gershwin Theatre - Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play). His film credits include Gladiator, Gosford Park, Last Tango in Halifax, Dead Again and The Tenth Man (Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special) while his extensive television credits include I, Claudius, Doctor Who, Inside Number 9 and The Crown.

Sir Ian McKellen is a Golden Globe award-winning British actor with a career spanning a wide variety of theatre and screen roles. He spent 2019 travelling across the UK with his one-man show Ian McKellen On Stage (Olivier Award for Special Recognition), other theatre credits include Macbeth (National Theatre), The Seagull (Royal Shakespeare Company), Waiting for Godot (Haymarket Theatre) and King Lear (Chichester Festival Theatre/Duke of York's). For TV his credits include, as himself in Extras and The Simpsons, Doctor Who, Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny and The Prisoner. His film roles include as Gandalf in Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit, The Golden Compass, Cats, Richard III, Gods and Monsters (Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role), and the X-Men franchise.

Dame Maggie Smith is an Academy Award-winning British actor with an extensive stage, film and television career. Her theatre credits include Hedda Gabler (National Theatre), The Way of the World (Haymarket Theatre), Three Tall Women (Wyndham's Theatre), Lettice and Lovage (Globe Theatre/Ethel Barrymore Theatre - Tony Award for Lead Actress) and A German Life (Bridge Theatre). Her TV credits include as Countess Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey; and for film her credits include The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (Academy Award for Best Actress), California Suite (Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, Tea With Mussolini (BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress), Othello (Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Travels with my Aunt (Academy Award nomination for Best Actress), A Room with a View (Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress) and Gosford Park (Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress), and she played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series between 2001 to 2011.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Lockdown Theatre began as a quarantine initiative by Rob Grant, Paul Jackson and Ed Bye which dug out 'buried treasure' scripts - shows that top writers felt should have been made, but fell by the wayside, presented over Zoom as a live table read, beginning with 'Events and Moments', a science fiction comedy by Oscar winning screenwriter James Hendrie, with Robert Lindsay narrating. Further table reads include Samuel Beckett's Waiting For Godot, NoëI Coward's Private Lives and Tom Stoppard's The Real Inspector Hound.

Royal Theatrical Fund

The Royal Theatrical Fund provides support to all those that have worked professionally in the entertainment industry, the list is endless and includes onstage, backstage, front of house and includes commercial musical theatre dancers, comedians, cabaret artistes, directors, producers.... The Fund dispenses more than money; applicants' needs vary and may not just be financial. Those living alone welcome a friendly telephone call a chance to talk and perhaps to unburden their anxieties. A simple telephone call can help to relieve a sense of isolation in these unprecedented times. The Fund also assists with benefit and welfare advice.

