Extra Tickets Released For Ziggy Alberts Headline Show at Royal Albert Hall

Australian singer- songwriter Ziggy Alberts has today announced that production holds have been released for his career-defining headline show, at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on 23rd October 2025.

Ziggy is set to captivate fans in a landmark performance celebrating his most recently released album ‘New Love'. This special evening will showcase Ziggy's signature solo style - spirited, raw, and deeply authentic. Set in the grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall, this unforgettable night will celebrate music's ability to bring people together.

Alongside the tickets comes the announcement of Ziggy's highly anticipated support acts - Áine Deane and Nathan Ball. London-based singer songwriter Áine Deane will open the show with her sweet melodies and heartfelt lyrics, followed by indie/folk artist Nathan Ball. Ziggy will also share unforgettable one-off performances with special guests; British singer-songwriter, who recently wowed audiences at Glastonbury, Jo Hill, and Ziggy's long-time friend and Australian singer-songwriter, Ben Morgan, for some very special collaborations.

Speaking on the upcoming show, Ziggy says “I'm absolutely wrapped to be playing The Royal Albert Hall! Anybody who's anybody has played there over the years and it's a venue I've dreamed about playing. I can't wait, it's going to be a really special evening.”

Globally, Ziggy's touring record is as impressive as it is diverse. He has sold out shows across Australia, Europe, North America, Indonesia, Mexico and Japan. This year his UK tour will visit venues across Cambridge, Brighton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds and Bournemouth throughout September and October 2025, before a closing night at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on 23rd October - marking a monumental moment for Ziggy. Production holds have just been released and final tickets are now available here

Earlier this year, Ziggy released his stunning new album ‘New Love' via his own independent record label Commonfolk Records. The album is Ziggy's seventh studio album to date, marking a new chapter in Alberts' artistic journey, reflecting on themes of second chances, self-worth, and the intricate tapestry of modern life. A project born from the road in the UK - a spiritual sequel to ‘Laps Around The Sun' and crafted with the intention of being played live. Listen here.

From humble beginnings busking on the streets of Byron Bay to selling out venues across the globe, Ziggy's journey has been defined by heartfelt storytelling, tireless touring, and a fiercely independent approach. His 2018 album ‘Laps Around The Sun' became an incredible breakout moment, and since then, he's scored numerous highs - multiple ARIA gold and platinum records, sold out tours that criss-cross the world, and even released his own poetry books. The future looks bright for Ziggy, with enraptured fans across the globe.

Photo Credit: Samuel Hall