Extension Announced For ROMEO & JULIET Starring Sam Tutty, Emily Redpath, and Derek Jacobi

An extension has been announced for the release of the new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet starring Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles and Sir Derek Jacobi as the Narrator.

The production, which utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show under current restrictions and regulations, will now be available from Saturday 13 to Saturday 27 February 2021.

Tickets for the full run are now on sale direct at romeojuliet2021.com/tickets and through ATG Tickets. A portion of proceeds will go to Acting for Others.

As well as Tutty, Redpath and Jacobi, also in the cast are Brandon Bassir as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank as Benvolio, Jonny Labey as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu as Tybalt, Helen Anker as Capulet, Marc Ozall as Montague, Lucy Tregear as Nurse, Vinta Morgan as Friar, Jessica Murrain as Prince, Timmy Driscoll as Sam, Tats Nyazika as Gregory, Iskandar Eaton as Abe and Ollie Tennant as Balthasar.

Romeo & Juliet is directed by Nick Evans, with assistant direction by Gwenan Bain, edited by Ryan Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, original music by Sam Dinley, sound design by Olly Steel, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone and casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

The filmed theatre production of Romeo & Juliet is produced by Metcalfe Gordon Productions.

Learn more at romeojuliet2021.com.