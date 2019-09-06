Exclusive Show Added To Stages Cruise With COME FROM AWAY Star Rachel Tucker

West End and Broadway star Rachel Tucker is being added to the bill for this year's Floating Festivals Stages musical theatre cruise in an exclusive show.

In a first at sea, MT Fest UK is bringing its hugely successful Night Cap to Stages to present an informal concert.

Following the first MT Fest UK presented at London's The Other Palace earlier this year, festival curator Paul Taylor-Mills has created an exclusive one-off show with Rachel Tucker for Stages.

The Night Cap concert will see Rachel, star of Wicked, We Will Rock You and the critically acclaimed Broadway and West End hit Come From Away, take fans through a special look at her career through the songs that shaped her, songs she might never get to sing, and songs from new works.

Stages is a four-night roundtrip cruise Southampton-Dublin-Southampton taking place onboard Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas from October 14 - 18. For more information go to www.floatingfestivals.co.uk

Speaking about bringing Night Cap onboard the UK's only musical theatre festival at sea, Paul Taylor-Mills said: "We are thrilled to be working with the Floating Festivals Stages team to create an exclusive at sea.

"The Night Cap series earlier this year was a huge hit and we consider it something of a coup to be presenting this show as an exclusive with Rachel Tucker onboard a ship celebrating all things musical theatre.

"This will most definitely be a not-to-be-missed show and will provide a fantastic insight into Rachel's career while hearing her perform some of the most wonderful songs from musical theatre."

The addition of Night Cap forms part of the huge line-up for Stages which this year includes headliners Classical Brit Award winner Alfie Boe, Olivier and Bafta Award winner Sheridan Smith and the world's most successful musical theatre group Collabro. They will be joined by Smash hit West End and Broadway musical AVENUE Q, while Comedian and theatre/TV star Joe Pasquale will perform a stand-up show and Q&A, award-winning UK Musical Director Nick Barstow will present a series of events including RE:Arrangement starring current Alice Fearn (Wicked), Noel Sullivan (Hearsay and West End star), Andy Coxon (West Side Story) and, Kelly Mathieson (Phantom of the Opera) and there will also be a not-to-be-missed group performance celebrating everything from Hammerstein to Hamilton.

For classical music lovers, West End stars Steph Parry (Mamma Mia!), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Alyn Hawkes (Follies) and Emma Housley (The Wizard of Oz) will present songs from the musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Elsewhere passengers will learn the secrets behind new musical The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole when the composers and writers Pippa Clearly and Jake Brunger, provide an exclusive insight into this exciting production.

For musical theatre lovers who want to join in and take part, Stages is introducing the Stages Academy - a fully interactive programme of seminars, workshops and events getting into the backstage and behind the scenes element of the West End and Broadway.

Theatreland's anonymous cult figure West End Producer is also back onboard, there will be a series of Q&A events with industry experts and media and each evening the West End's best Cabaret Bar SingEasy will provide open mic sessions with all the stars, plus guests will be able to sing-a-long to their musical theatre favourites.

The luxurious Stages cruise is produced by Floating Festivals.

Unlike other chartered cruises, Floating Festivals does not just replace the usual cruise ship entertainment programme, it transforms the ship into a full Musical Theatre floating resort.

As well as being part of Floating Festivals passengers will be able to enjoy all the amazing features of the Explorer of the Seas including a miniature golf course, the unique FlowRider surf simulator, the signature Royal Caribbean Rock Wall, ground-breaking virtual balcony cabins, the Vegas style Casino Royale, luxurious Vitality Spa & Fitness Centre, three pools, six whirlpools, Outdoor Cinema and a selection of luxury Boutique Shopping experiences.

All Floating Festivals packages also include complimentary à la carte restaurant and buffet dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Speciality Restaurants are also available for an additional charge.

Stages will depart Southampton for four nights from 14 October 2019 and includes a full day in Dublin.

For more details go to www.FloatingFestivals.co.uk





