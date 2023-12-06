Exclusive 24 Hour Presale for West End Transfer of RED PITCH @sohoplace

Tyrell Williams' play tells a powerful story of gentrification versus regeneration

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Exclusive 24 Hour Presale for Tyrell Williams' Red Pitch

Red Pitch. South London. Three lifelong friends Omz, Bilal and Joey are playing football. Like they always have. Living out dreams of football stardom.

Beyond their football pitch, local shops are closing, old flats are being demolished as new flats shoot up, some residents struggle to stay while others rush to leave. When a small football pitch has been a home from home, a place you’ve laughed, fought and forged friendships, what happens when it’s under threat?

The fast-paced and sharp-edged play by Tyrell Williams tells a powerful story of gentrification versus regeneration and the impact of this relentless change on London’s communities.

Red Pitch is @sohoplace from 15 March - 04 May 2024


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

