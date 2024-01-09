Equity Releases Statement on Suffolk County Council's Arts Funding Cut

'Local residents and supporters of the arts are urged to voice their concerns and advocate for the preservation of arts funding in Suffolk.'

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has released a statement regarding Suffolk County Council's 100% arts funding cut.

"Local residents and supporters of the arts are urged to voice their concerns and advocate for the preservation of arts funding in Suffolk," said Iain Croker, Equity Official for the region.

Read the full statement below:

Equity members, residents and arts organisations across East Anglia have raised serious concerns following a proposed 100% cut to arts funding by Suffolk County Council.

While this cut of £500,000 represents a small fraction of the council's need to save £64.7 million, it will have a disproportionate impact on Suffolk residents who rely on the arts for employment and the wider community engaged with the vital support provided by arts and entertainment organisations  across the county.

Iain Croker, Equity Official for the region, has called on the public to take action by contacting their local MP or councillor, saying:

"Equity and its members across East Anglia will strongly resist these cuts, which not only jeopardise our local identity but also threaten economic growth at a time when the area is supposed to be levelled up.

"The arts play a crucial role in Suffolk's local communities, providing employment opportunities and enriching the lives of its residents. The proposed cuts risk undermining the vibrant arts scene that Suffolk is known for, potentially leading to long-term consequences for the region's economy and social fabric.

Local residents and supporters of the arts are urged to voice their concerns and advocate for the preservation of arts funding in Suffolk. By working together, we can ensure that the county continues to thrive culturally and economically."

About Equity

Equity is the performing arts and entertainment trade union. It is made up of more than 47,000 performers and creative workers, united in the fight for fair terms and conditions in the workplace. We are actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers, puppeteers, comedians, voice artists, and variety performers.



