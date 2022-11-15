English National Ballet Presents THE NUTCRACKER and SWAN LAKE At The London Coliseum This Winter

English National Ballet continues its annual festive tradition this Christmas, presenting Nutcracker at the London Coliseum from 15 December 2022 - 7 January 2023 followed by Swan Lake from 12 - 22 January 2023.

Having presented a version of Nutcracker every year since 1950, English National Ballet returns with this much-loved version, choreographed by Wayne Eagling. Over 100 dancers and musicians bring this classic story and Tchaikovsky's popular score to life, featuring the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Waltz of the Flowers, performed live by English National Ballet Philharmonic.

Following its hugely successful UK tour to audiences of almost 20,000 people, English National Ballet presents Swan Lake at the London Coliseum in January 2023. Choreographed by Derek Deane with Tchaikovsky's glorious score performed by English National Ballet Philharmonic, this production features some of the most iconic scenes in ballet and is perfect for both dedicated fans and first-time ballet-goers.

For its performances of Nutcracker and Swan Lake this Christmas, English National Ballet welcomes Guest Artist Brooklyn Mack back to the London stage, following his performances with the Company on tour this autumn. Full Principal casting will be announced shortly.

Alongside its performance, English National Ballet will host a range of workshops and events, offering an introduction and insight into the world of ballet. Activities include onstage workshops for all ages, craft making, family friendly performances, and behind-the-scenes talks. For more information see www.ballet.org.uk