EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Extends Run; Announces Open Casting For Title Role

It was announced today that the hit West End musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, will extend its run at the Apollo Theatre. The production is now booking through August 29, 2020.

The production has also announced an open casting call for the title role. An open call will be held at The Apollo on Shaftesbury Avenue on October 10.

The production is also accepting video submissions of hopefuls singing the first 16 bars of "...And You Don't Even Know It,". Send submissions to jamiecasting@nimaxtheatres.com.

Inspired by a true story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the hit musical for today.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017 and is now playing at the Apollo Theatre in the West End, currently booking until 6 April 2019. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards, received the UK Theatre and What's On Stage Awards for Best New Musical and won the Attitude Culture Award 2017. Dan Gillespie Sells won Best Composer at The Stage Debut Awards, John McCrea won the What's On Stage award for Best Actor in a Musical, the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in A Musical and was named joint Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Awards and Lucie Shorthouse won the What's On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actresses in a Musical.





