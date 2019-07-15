EDINBURGH 2019: SNORT Q&A

BWW catches up with Snort to chat about bringing the show to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Snort.

Snort is a late night improv show that's been selling out houses in Auckland New Zealand for over 5 years straight! We are a bunch of young comics who meet up on a Friday night don't get paid and do our one hour show for the love of our audience, comedy and each other. It's basically a cult. Which is why we all have tattoos. So actually yes, we are a cult. I think the rest of NZ despises us because we are young, fun and win awards ;) so we are bringing it to Edinburgh as maybe an exit strategy

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Rose Matafeo is a member of snort and she won the big comedy prize this year and we want to ride on coattails to the top.

What is the cast like for the run?

Only the hottest ones were allowed to come over from NZ.

What was the inspiration for the format?

We stole it from NYC! Basically the very first time we did the show someone suggested the UCB ASSCAT format (some sexy lingo for you improv nerds out there) and we did it and it worked and we thought, let's not ever change a single thing. But in Edinburgh we are going to invite famous friends from the festival to do guest appearances every night as a fun little add on. We have quite the pull as many celebrities tour to NZ and need food recommendations and they always come crawling to Snort

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

People with huge social media followings in Edinburgh. The bigger the reach the better. We have so many tickets to sell. But also if you love the kiwi accent you'll love this show xx

See Snort at Pleasance Upstairs throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 1st - 25th August at 11pm For tickets visit www.edfringe.com

