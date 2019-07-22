EDINBURGH 2019: SCOTLAND! Q&A

BWW catches up Late Bloomers, the team behind Scotland! to chat about bringing the show to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Scotland!

Scotlaaaaaand! Our show is pure joy and silliness. A rip-roaring hour of hilarity for all the family to enjoy! It's a mixture of clowning, slapstick, body percussion, audience participation and a severe clash of tartan. The show is almost non-verbal, however we sing plenty of Scottish folk songs so make sure you warm up the vocal folds and sing along. We've taken the worlds view of all things Scottish and mashed them together as a celebration of the great nation. If you're lucky you might even get a nip of real whisky!

What was the inspiration behind the show?

Scotland! was conceived at the physical theatre school we attanded in France, Ecole Jacques Lecoq. We had to create the 'perfect number' as clowns so we created a 5 min body percussion sequence that culminated in an explosive rendition of 'Loch Lomond'. Sam's clown was already an angry little Scottish man in a kilt so we ended up all wearing tartan. This small number went down a treat with our audience so we decided to make a show about three clowns on an adventure through SCOTLAND! Basically we love Scotland.

What do you hope audiences take away from it?

Our hope is that, after watching our show, all our audiences go away and wrap a kilt around their waists and then run through the streets, hand in hand yelling 'Scotlaaaaaaand!' No not really, however each to their own.

We like our audiences to forget their worries for an hour and come along for an absurd, wild ride through the Scottish highlands leaving everyone full of joy!

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

If you can guess the capital of Scotland then you're allowed to see our show. Just kidding! But incase you're wondering it's GLASGOW...right? (says the Aussie, Englishman and Swede in poor Scottish accents). No, but on a serious note, anyone and everyone can come to our show! It's a high-energy, low-fi extravaganza for anyone in the mood for a good laugh.

And you're also doing some late night bingo?

YEEEES! Woohoo! Who doesn't love a long drawn out game of BINGO! We are hosting late night bingo with our Scottish characters from 'Scotland!' at the Doonstairs venue with Gilded Balloon on the first three Saturdays of the Fringe starting at 23:15. We will have guest appreances, prizes and mayhem for 2 hours of fun. p.s. relax, there is a bar at the venue.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/latebloomers-scotland

Sponsored content





Related Articles